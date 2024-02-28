How Old Are Drew Barrymore’s Children? Find Out As Actress Reveals Daughter Brings Up Her ‘Playboy’ Cover When Arguing About Crop Tops

Drew Barrymore has revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that her daughter references her 1995 Playboy cover during clothing debates.“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” she told her guest, Christina Aguilera. “I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy. Although Berrymore doesn't specifically mention it, read on to learn more about Barrymore's two kids and their love. All these details were shared when Christina Aguilera indulged in a candid chat with Berrymore, where the two talked about life, their careers, when they first crossed paths and much more.

How old are Drew Barrymore’s children?

Drew Barrymore has two daughters, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman: Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9.

In an Aug. 10 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Barrymore revealed a few rules that she likes her kids to follow whenever they're at home. One of them is to not have too much screen time on their personal devices.

“We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens,” she said. “But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads.”

“During the pandemic, when schools were virtual, we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it," Barrymore continued. “Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions. I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.”

Barrymore also said she doesn't mind her kids flopping around the couch. To make her home safe for them, she tends to buy furniture that doesn't have any "sharp" edges. Read below to learn more about these two munchkins.

Olive Barrymore Kopelman

In 2012, Barrymore welcomed their daughter with her ex-husband, Kopelman. In 2019, Barrymore discussed her daughter's passion for design in an essay for TODAY Style's Why I Love My series. She described Olive, then 7, as a budding designer who enjoyed assisting with decorating but she had a very short attention span. Barrymore expressed her initial reluctance for her daughters, Olive and Frankie, to pursue acting, despite their evident talent. Olive, in particular, showed a flair for performance, prompting Barrymore to encourage her to wait until adulthood to make career decisions.

Apart from her artistic inclination, Olive demonstrated a keen interest in fashion. Barrymore likened her to a socialite, describing her as "a total Edie Beale." Olive's creativity extended to tailoring clothes, and she displayed a fascination with skincare products, particularly those from Glow Recipe. Barrymore amusingly noted her efforts to temper Olive's enthusiasm for skincare, preferring a more gradual introduction to such products.

Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

In 2014, Barrymore gave birth to her second daughter, Frankie, with Kopelman. To celebrate Frankie's birthday in 2021, Barrymore posted a charming video on Instagram featuring Frankie narrating a cartoon story about a cat advocating for environmental conservation.

Then, in April 2023, Kopelman celebrated Frankie's birthday by sharing a series of pictures his daughter on Instagram.

In every one of the snaps, Frankie stood beside a large cherry blossom tree."Every year on her birthday, we take pictures with the cherry blossoms," Kopelman wrote. "Love you to the moon and back Frankie, HBD! They bloom for you kid…" he wrote.