Who Is Addam of Hull in House of the Dragon Season 2? Character Origins Explained

In the second episode of Season 3 of House of the Dragon, a new character is introduced who shows great potential. Clinton Liberty takes on the role of Addam of Hull, who arrives at Driftmark to collaborate with Alyn Velaryon on their family's fleet. Abubakar Salim portrays Alyn's brother.

He landed in Driftmark for some work with Alyns, concerning the Velaryon fleet. He advises his brother to use his position as one of Lord Corlys Velaryon’s most trustworthy vessels. Later we see him picking up shellfish when he notices a dragon which sets stage for one of the captivating tales within Dance with Dragons.

The Blacks have too many Dragons

Currently, another challenge confronts the Black Race: the dragons, including Seasmoke, are riderless. Traditionally, dragon riding has been associated with those of Valyrian descent.

This issue emerges while Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is in her office at Dragonstone, briefly researching the matter, suggesting that a solution may soon be uncovered. Addam Hull could be key to this resolution.

A poignant scene on the beach depicts Addam looking at Seasmoke, illustrating his aspirations for greatness despite his humble origins. According to the books, Addam and Alyn are from the Driftmark area near Hull, likely indicating they are the bastard children of Laenor Velaryon.

However, it is more probable that they are the sons of his father, Lord Corlys Velaryon, given his sexual relationships with boys mentioned in season one. This connection suggests they possess the requisite bloodline to become significant figures in this saga.

Lord Corlys' search for an heir

In season one, House of the Dragon highlighted Lord Corlys Velaryon's affection for his grandson and designated heir, Lucerys Velaryon. Despite being aware of Lucerys's status as a bastard, Corlys actively engaged in preparing him for the responsibilities associated with Driftmark. However, following a series of tragic losses, Corlys finds himself without a direct successor to carry on the Velaryon legacy.

This predicament sets the stage for the introduction of Addam and Alyn in Season 2. The dynamic depicted between Corlys and Alyn in the first episode of this season, titled "A Son for a Son," subtly hints at a deeper familial connection. Corlys's interactions with the boys—marked by shared laughter and casual conversation—suggest he recognizes them as his own sons.

The bond between the brothers is evident; they discuss family matters and share jokes, indicating a close relationship. Both Addam's resourcefulness and Alyn's reliability are traits that would make them appealing heirs to any lord, positioning them as potential successors to Lord Corlys. This narrative direction not only deepens the characters' backstories but also enriches the political and familial complexities within the series.

The Challenge of Seasmoke and Rhaenys Targaryen

The dilemma of integrating Addam and Alyn into House Velaryon poses a significant challenge, especially considering that they are not the biological children of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. Given that they are the offspring of other women, Rhaenys may understandably have reservations about these bastards stepping into roles that could have been occupied by her own children. This situation can create a complex dynamic within the family.

The dragon Seasmoke could be pivotal in facilitating their acceptance. Addam's evident awe whenever Seasmoke is nearby suggests a potential bond between them. This connection could be crucial in garnering Rhaenys' acceptance, especially considering that Laenor, the dragon's previous owner, was a parental figure to Addam before his untimely death.

Seasmoke's acceptance of Addam adds credibility to the notion that Laenor was indeed its previous owner, which might help ease Rhaenys into accepting Addam as well. If Addam successfully bonds with Seasmoke, it could serve as a powerful symbol of his legitimacy and connection to the Velaryon heritage, potentially softening Rhaenys' stance towards him.

Moreover, dragons are known for their deep connections with Targaryens and, by extension, those of Valyrian descent. If Addam can demonstrate a bond with Seasmoke, it might not only validate his place in House Velaryon but could also influence Rhaenys to acknowledge him more favorably, following the established tradition of dragonriders within their culture.

