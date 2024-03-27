Who Is Allie DiMeco? All About The Naked Brothers Band Star As She Opens Up About Being Forced To Kiss 30-Year-Old Man In Teens

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

The Naked Brothers Band child actor, Allie DiMeco is an adult now and it has been a horrible experience for her as she remembers the one time she was forced to do something that still gives her “the ick.” Allie DiMeco has bravely come forward to talk about her onscreen kiss during the filming of The Naked Brothers Band.

Learn what the former Nickelodeon star had to say about that one harrowing experience.

Allie DiMeco narrates a horrifying ordeal

Allie DiMeco was the famous child star on Nickelodeon. The child star played the role of a teenager named Rosalina in the famous series The Naked Brothers Band.

However, during her interview on the docuseries by Investigation Discovery, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the star spoke of an onscreen kiss scene that made her feel “stressed.”

The Mystery Girl star recalled an onscreen kiss she had to perform, as her character from the aforementioned series kisses a French man in the episode called Naked Idol.

In her recently uploaded video on TikTok, the former American actress stated that she "went through trauma" while watching Quiet on Set.

Further talking about the ill memories, the star then went on to say, “There was an episode where Rosalina ‘cheated’ on Nat and kind of kissed a French guy.”

Advertisement

“He’s a 30-year-old man. I’m sorry, I couldn’t even watch it. It gives me f---ing the ick and it honestly gives me PTSD," she continued.

Speaking up about an environment where kids on set are heard, DiMeco stated, “I’m watching this Quiet on Set documentary and it’s talking about how integral and vital it is to create — especially when it’s a kids cast — to create an environment where kids feel comfortable to say ‘No’ or ‘I don’t feel comfortable with this.'"

She then explained, "And I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe they do express that though, it’s also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don’t want to do them.'"

What did the producers of the show say?

The actress allegedly told the producers "many times" that she "didn't want to do it" and mentioned even her mother had protested the scene. However, Allie claimed that they anyhow made her ‘kiss this 30-plus-year-old man" when she was about 14 or 15-year old.

Producers had forced her to do so while threatening her to the point where she felt like she "was going to lose my job, that I might be fired if I didn’t do it.”

As per PEOPLE, they had reached out to the reps for the former The Naked Brothers Band showrunner Polly Draper and The Naked Brothers Band executive producer Albie Hecht. However, they did not respond at once. The magazine even stated that they had contacted the reps of Nickelodeon to know their view on these allegations.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV talks about the dark and toxic culture surrounding children’s television shows that premiered from the 1990s to 2000s. The documentary premiered earlier this month.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who is Former Nickelodeon Star Devon Werkheiser? Exploring Life and Career As Actor Issue Apology To Drake Bell