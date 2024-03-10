Who Is Barkhad Abdi? Know More About Oscar Nominated Captain Phillips Star Who Now Wants To Be Director

Barkhad Abdi, the well-established actor, expressed his motivation to work in the acting industry. The actor rose to prominence with his Oscar-winning debut role as Somali pirate Abduwali Muse in his gripping biographical drama Captain Phillips (2013). Abdi’s journey from a humble beginning to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood is nothing short of remarkable.

Let's delve into the life and career of this extraordinary actor, who now harbors aspirations of stepping behind the camera as a director.

Everything you need to know about Barkhad Abdi

Born on April 10, 1985, in Mogadishu, Somalia, Barkhad Abdi's journey to stardom is a testament to perseverance and talent. Fleeing the turmoil of the Somali Civil War, Abdi and his family sought refuge in Yemen before eventually settling in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he immersed himself in the vibrant Somali community. Despite the challenges of adapting to a new country, Abdi pursued his education and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2003.

However, it was his foray into the film industry that would change the trajectory of his life. Making his acting debut in Captain Phillips, opposite Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hanks, Abdi delivered a performance that captivated audiences worldwide. His portrayal of the menacing yet complex character earned him critical acclaim, along with prestigious nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and British Academy Film Award.

What drove Barkhad Abdi to excel in an industry known for its fierce competition and demanding standards? For Abdi, it was a desire to challenge stereotypes and represent his community authentically on screen. Selected from a pool of over 1,000 aspiring actors, Abdi recalls calling the casting director of the film, Francine Maisler, to express his wish to play a role in the movie.

As retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter , he revealed, “I called Francine and said, ‘I like this. I want to do more. How can I make this my career?' She asked me how many Black actors I see in movies each year, and I said, ‘Not that many.’ She then said, ‘Whatever you do in this movie will determine whether you’re going to keep acting or not.’ That was a huge motivator for me and gave me the confidence to really push the battle to the floor and do my best to nail the part.”

Barkhad Abdi expressed his wish to step behind the camera

Despite achieving widespread acclaim for his role in Captain Phillips, Barkhad Abdi remains deeply connected to his roots. Fondly referred to as Captain Phillips by members of the Somali community in Minneapolis. “I’m the captain now.”

Beyond acting, Abdi harbors ambitions to explore other facets of the entertainment industry. With a keen interest in storytelling and a desire to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, Abdi expressed his strong interest in writing and directing.

“I want to continue being an actor, but I also want to be a writer and eventually a director. I have a lot of stories to tell. I want to be the voice for the voiceless, for the refugees in Africa. I want to introduce Hollywood to a whole side of the world that didn’t have storytellers telling their stories,” he added.

As Barkhad Abdi sets his eyes on transitioning behind the cameras, we can expect nothing short of brilliance from the Oscar-nominated star. As audiences eagerly await the release of his directorial debut, he is poised to make a significant impact behind the camera.

