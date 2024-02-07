Who Is Emily Willis? Adult Film Star Rushed To Hospital In 'Critical Condition' Following Overdose

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Emily Willis, 25, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday (February 4th) after a condition of overdose. The actress is admitted to the Thousand Oaks hospital, where the doctors are trying to save Willis. The medical centres have confirmed that an adult film actress was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further observations.

According to the sources, Emily Willis was taken to the hospital from a rehabilitation center, which is well known to treat many celebrities who get into substance abuse. The center is located in Malibu, CA, where the actress was found lying 'unresponsive' on the ground.

Who is Emily Willis?

Emily Willis, a top name in the adult film industry, is a 25-year-old actress-model who is immensely followed on social media platforms. Since the age of 18, the actress has been filming erotic scenes. She met a man online who introduced her to this world. Willis has acted in more than 700 films since she started acting in 2017. In 2019, the Divinity actress won Penthouse's Pet of the Month and multiple XBIZ awards, including Female Performer of the Year twice.

Emily Willis' Family Background

Emily Willis was born Litzy Lara Banulos in Argentina. After spending the first seven years there, Willis shifted to Utah with her mother and step-dad in 2005. At the age of 18, Emily moved to California to start off with her acting career. Struggling for a few months initially, the actress stepped into adult films with G.D.P. studios and later was signed by Twisty Media and Score Group.

Talking about her parent's reaction to her profession, she said, "They thought it would be a one-time thing and that I would be done. It was rough at first. They didn't talk to me for like two months." The star further added, "Then they saw that I was being responsible, and I wasn't partying or being crazy. They started opening up to me again, and now we are super close."

Emily has worked with some of the top models in adult films, including Dolly Leigh and Gabbie Carter.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

