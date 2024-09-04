Who Is Ezra Sosa? All We Know As Dancing With The Stars Promotes Him To Pro Status Amid No Plans For Artem Chigvintsev's Return

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of Domestic Violence

Ezra Sosa has been promoted to a pro in Dancing With the Stars Season 33 following the arrest of Artem Chigvintsev. The latter has no plans of returning to the dance competition show after he was recently arrested in Napa Valley on allegations of corporal injury to his wife, Nikki Garcia.

Sosa, who was a troupe member previously on Dancing With the Stars, has been moved up to professional dancer for the upcoming 33rd season. Sosa took to the social networking site, Instagram, to announce the shocker, in which he expressed his gratitude for the chance he had been given. This comes after the exit of ex-managing member Artem Chigvintsev, who has been under investigation for allegations related to domestic abuse.

Chigvintsev was taken into custody on August 29, 2024, and if found guilty, he could be looking at a maximum of four years in prison or a fine of $6,000, or possibly both. On the other hand, Sosa is embarking on a fresh adventure with the show.

Sosa, an open member of the LGBTQ+ community, who is about to embark on his rookie season as a professional, had an enthusiastic comment for GLAAD, the first to report on his promotion. Sosa gushed, "I think the moment I do meet my [celebrity] partner and the moment I step in the ballroom, that's when I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is actually happening right now!'"

Meanwhile, former competitor of DWTS and fellow cast member who battled against Chigvintsev, Cheryl Burke said she was stunned by the news of the arrest. She went to her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans to say that she always saw him as family and wished everyone involved was well. She expressed, "It's just really hard for me because he's my family, and I don't know what to say here other than I hope everybody's okay."

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 will be launched on the 17th of September on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET. The episode will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

