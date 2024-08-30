Will Artem Chigvintsev Return To Dancing With The Stars Season 33? All We Know Amid His Recent Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

We are sorry to break your heart; Artem Chigvintsev fans will not be seeing him return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom. PEOPLE has learned there were no plans for the pro to take part in the season. 33 of Dancing with the Stars before his arrest on August 29.

The star was arrested on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse in Napa Valley, Calif. He was booked with a $25,000 bail and released later that day.

The decision for Chigvintsev to not be a part of this season is a decision taken based on the common practice of professional dancers often rotating seasons based on celebrity castings.

Chigvintsev has competed in the last 12 seasons of the show — including the last four. He and season 29 partner Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was also a lead of The Bachelorette, took the trophy home in 2020.

The complete cast for the new season of the ABC dance competition will be revealed on Sept. 4 on Good Morning America. Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is the first celeb contestant to be announced. Fans on social media were shocked after hearing about the arrest and were inquisitive to know the details.

Furthermore, PEOPLE reported that Nikki Garcia, who is formerly known as Nikki Bella, apparently is the wife in question. It was just a day later from his and Garcia’s wedding anniversary when the incident took place. It was also the day when Garcia made an Instagram Stories post giving her followers an update on the facial she got done in Napa.

It was in 2017 when Garcia and Chigvintsev crossed paths with the DWTS series. This was also the time when Garcia was in a relationship with wrestling fame and Peacemaker star John Cena, however, the couple eventually split. Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev are also parents to son Matteo who was born in July 2020.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the episode available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

