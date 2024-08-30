Allegations of Physical Aggression Against Artem Chigvintsev by Former Strictly Come Dancing Partner Resurface Online

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical violence

Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars, was arrested on August 29 for suspected domestic violence. Following the arrest, claims of physical violence, such as 'kicking' and 'shoving' a dance partner from 2015, have resurfaced. The accusations stem from the controversy surrounding his former partner on the U.K.’s Strictly Come Dancing, British television presenter Fern Britton.

During an interview with The Huffington Post UK, Britton attributed physical violence to Chigvintsev when they were training for performances together. She said, "We would be in hold, and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me."

Chigvintsev and Britton’s working relationship had its challenges, as Britton once disclosed an argument between them. These professional altercations were initially downplayed by her acknowledgment that there were occasionally good interactions between them. However, she admitted that their dynamic was far from perfect, often uncomfortable, and even difficult to endure. She claimed that he once said to her, "Shut your face. Go home before I kill you."

As for the allegations that he wronged her in any way, Chigvintsev has consistently denied the claims. In 2015, he stated that he was caring towards Britton and expressed his distress over her accusations, asserting that they were contrary to all the principles he held and practiced during their time together.

He told the Daily Express in 2015, "I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am. I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me."

Most recently, the Dancing With The Stars cast member has found himself fighting charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse Nikki Garcia at Napa Valley, California. This incident occurred just two days after Chigvintsev and his wife Garcia celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

As their anniversary approached, the couple's followers were treated with video montages in honor of the unique day, in which Nikki frankly admitted that she fell for him incredibly fast in the video. Chigvintsev similarly shared recordings about their anniversary stating how deeply she was loved and how he could not picture life without her.

Though arrested on the morning of Thursday, August 29th, a bail of 25000 USD was posted immediately, and he was out of jail by end of day.

