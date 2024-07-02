Who Is Geeta Vasant Patel? All To Know About House Of The Dragon Season 2 Director

Geeta Vasant Patel returned to the prestigious project House of the Dragon season 2 after her directing "The Lord of the Tides" (episode 8 of the season 1). The Indo-American director is getting a lot of appreciation and attention for making it big in the Hollywood documentary and series industry.

House of the Dragon’s new episodes come out every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. However, do you know who really is Geeta Vasant Patel, the director of the fantasy drama series? Read ahead to know everything about the Emmy-nominated writer and director.

Who is Geeta Vasant Patel and what was her first project?

Born in Evanston, Illinois, Geeta Vasant Patel is a daughter to her father Vasant who is a financial planner, and her mother Champa who is a matchmaker and real estate agent. Her parents immigrated from Gujrat, India to the US and then moved to North Carolina, where she spent most of her childhood and youth.

Geeta and her brother Ravi Patel have made their mark in the entertainment business. However, Geeta acquired attention with her debut documentary, Project Kashmir in the 2000s. Her directorial ability was shining throughout the project which was co-produced by PBS and the Sundance Film Festival. Project Kashmir was a war documentary covering the conflict between India and Pakistan and the geopolitical tensions in Kashmir. She further worked as a supporting crew member in documentaries like Born Into Brothels: Calcutta's Red Light Kids and Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.

Geeta Vasant Patel’s global acclamation

In the early 2000s, Geeta also got credits for writing small portions of humongous projects like The Fast and the Furious (2001) and Blue Crush (2003). She also worked with big-budget studios like Disney, Universal Pictures, ABC, NBC, and Twentieth Century Fox, and more.

However, she got the global acclamation after co-directing, writing, editing, and producing with her brother Ravi Patel, the documentary series, Meet the Patels. This is a documentary about their lives. The romantic comedy documentary got nominations for Viewfinders Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC, 2017 Emmy Awards, and won the Best Documentary at the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival. This initiated her career big time. She pursued being a cinematographer and became a director.

A few projects that gained popularity under her name include Ashoka for Disney+, P-Valley for Starz, and Hulu’s The Great starring Elle Fanning. But that’s not it. She is also known for directing episodes of web series like The Magicians, The Runaways, Sweetbitter, Dead to Me, Chambers, Santa Clarita Diet, The Mindy Project, Atypical, and Fresh off the Boat, along with five episodes of Superstore.

Geeta Vasant Patel’s recent projects

In early 2020, there were reports that Geeta was supposed to shoot two episodes of The Witcher season 2. But later, she dropped out of the project and started shooting House of the Dragon. She directed episode 3 and episode 8 (finale episode) of HoD season 2.

Apart from the fantasy drama, she also worked as the Executive Producer and Pilot director on Hulu’s limited series, Under the Bridge. The series stars Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough. Patel’s directorial series even got a nomination for Breakthrough Limited Series at the 2024 Gotham TV Awards.

Well, congratulations to Geeta Vasant Patel.

