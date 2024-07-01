Rhaenyra May Have Gained An Ally In THIS House Of The Dragon Character; Check Out Easter Eggs From Last Episode

The Dance of the Dragons is heating up, with both teams tipping favors to their side!

The smallfolk in the House of The Dragons had to choose their heir, causing a divide in loyalties. However, after the funeral procession in episode 2, many people sided with the Greens, naming Rhaenyra as the “kinslayer.”

Things aren’t looking great for the Black Queen until she wins over the smallfolk, and the character who can become her biggest ally is Mysaria!

Mysaria could be a crucial player for Team Black

Mysaria was captured by Daemon and blackmailed to help with Aemond Targaryen’s assassination in exchange for her freedom. The plan goes awry, and the assassins end up killing one of Aegon’s children. This leads to a heated exchange between Daemon and Rhaenyra, ending with the former fleeing Dragonstone.

Although Daemon was not a man of his word, Rhaenyra was righteous enough to honor it and let Mysaria free from the clutches of Dragonstone. This mighty gesture may have earned the Black Queen one of her most reliable allies.

Here is proof: She was the one who spotted Sir Arryk enter Dragonstone pretending to be his twin brother Sir Erryk and stopped the guards who were taking her away. Although the scene was cut there, sir Erryk entering the queen’s chamber with his sword right before his brother tried to murder her could not be a coincidence!

Advertisement

So, if Mysaria—who has insider sources and connections at Red Keep—stays back for Team Black, she will be a valuable asset for Rhaenyra in the future.

What might be Rhaenyra’s next move?

In the last episode, Rhaenyra was established as “cruel” among the smallfolk, weakening her claim to the throne. Now, the Black Queen must devise a way to win over the people and tip the favor to her side. The smallfolk have proven to be influential in this world time and again!

They have bolstered and destroyed figures like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

In the second episode of season 2, there are many glimpses of the influence of the small-town folks you may or may not have missed. One of them is Aemond seeking comfort in the brothel Madame Sylvi and spilling his inner turmoil and secrets.

Hugh (the smallfolk who requested money at Aegon’s court) and his wife aiding their sick daughter, amidst scarcity of food due to ongoing blockade. Even Mysaria’s role behind one of the most crucial events of the series highlighted the power of the people.

Advertisement

So, if Rhaenyra plays her cards right, she can turn the folks against the Greens and strengthen her claim! The latest episode of House of The Dragon will premiere on June 30 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET. And on July 1 at 2:00 AM BST and 6 AM IST.