House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4: Spoilers From The Book

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2

As we anticipate House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 in a few days, one only wonders if war is imminent. Especially with Baela, making a grand entry with her dragon, Moondancer. The tension between the greens and blacks is at an all-time high and it’s only a matter of time before there is bloodshed.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 is all set to premiere on July 7, on Max. Readers of George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’, on which the series is based will have plenty of insight on what to expect in Episode 4. Here’s a look at things that are likely to happen in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4, based on the book.

The Dance of the Dragons

There’s no debate as to who deserved to be Viserys’ heir. Unfortunately, Alicent misunderstood him retelling the story of ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ and claimed that his son Aegon was the ‘Promised Prince’.

In the teaser for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4, we saw Alicent question Aegon about his despot rule. Perhaps, her guilty conscience has gotten the better of her for she realizes her mistake, but it is too late.

Also, Rhaenys’ dragon, Meleys, and Aegon II’s dragon, Sunfyre were seen spewing fire which could hint that the civil war had begun. Speaking of Rhaenyra, we saw Prince Daemon at Harrenhal, having visions that involved a younger version of Rhaenyra sewing back the head of Jaehaerys.

Advertisement

The Battle of Rook’s Rest

A major event in Dance of the Dragons is that we will finally see Castle of Rook getting captured. In the book, we see Aegon II and Prince Aemond with their dragons, Sunfyre and Vhagar attack Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon Meleys.

As the battle goes on in the skies as well as on land, heavy casualties are inflicted on both sides. The battle ends with Vhagar and Sunfyre grievously wounded, but the Greens win the first battle and take over the Castle of Rook.

Unfortunately, this means the end of the ‘Queen Who Never Was’ and her Dragon. With Rhaenys dead, we might get to see the entire Velaryon fleet, commanded by Lord Corlys Velaryon sail to King’s Landing.

Curse of Harrenhal

In the book, many of the previous rulers met their ends soon after taking control over the largest castle in the Seven Kingdoms. With Daemon landing his dragon, Caraxes on the roof of the castle, we can confidently say he has taken control.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: How Does Daemon Targaryen Die In Harrenhal? Explained

Perhaps the vision was a hint that Daemon may also meet a similar fate as the previous rulers. With things between him and Rhaenyra Targaryen not on the best of terms, maybe the end is coming for him.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 will be one of the more pivotal episodes in the series. We can expect a similar narrative to the book, but it will be interesting to see how well HBO adapts it to screen.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Is There Really A Secret Targaryen In King's Landing?