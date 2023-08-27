indiana jones movie order

If you think about famous adventure movies, Indiana Jones and his brown fedora probably come to mind. It's been 40 years since we first saw him on the screen, and he's still the go-to symbol for an adventurous character.

Now, there's a new Indiana Jones movie coming out, even though it won't have Steven Spielberg directing it. But if you're feeling nostalgic and want to watch the old Indiana Jones films, you might be wondering which order to watch them in.

There are two ways to watch these movies: in the order they were released or in the order the events happened in the story. The first option is best for your first time watching them, while the second one can be fun if you want to see the story unfold in chronological order.

The good news is, you can stream all these movies on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Paramount+. Disney+ also has a related TV series if you're interested in that.

If you're a fan of adventure movies, you might also enjoy watching the Rocky, Fast and Furious, Spider-Man, Transformers, Mission: Impossible, and Marvel MCU movies in order. They all have new movies or series coming out this year or have already been released.

1. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Advertisement

enre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a dangerous, drug-infested world. The film explores themes of family loyalty, poverty, and survival.







2. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Genre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a dangerous, drug-infested world. The film explores themes of family loyalty, poverty, and survival.

3. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Genre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a dangerous, drug-infested world. The film explores themes of family loyalty, poverty, and survival.



Advertisement

4. The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones (1992)

Genre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a dangerous, drug-infested world. The film explores themes of family loyalty, poverty, and survival.



5. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Genre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a dangerous, drug-infested world. The film explores themes of family loyalty, poverty, and survival.





Advertisement

6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Genre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a d