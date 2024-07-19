Who Is Holly Jonas On Days of Our Lives? All We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Days of Our Lives has introduced and retired several characters from its dramatic storyline since it first aired in 1965. But there’s one character who grew on the show, right from her birth to her now teenage years– Holly Jonas.

Played by a roster of actors, selected appropriately to reflect her age, Holly Jonas’s character arc has witnessed a wide-spanning journey on the age-old soap opera.

Who is Holly Jonas?

Holly Fay Jonas is the daughter of the late doctor Daniel Jonas and Nicole Walker on Days of Our Lives. She was introduced as a newborn on December 21, 2016, and born via surrogacy by surrogate mother Chloe Lane following Daniel’s death, per Fandom.

She was raised by Eric Brady and Chloe as their surrogate daughter since birth and into a young girl because her mother Nicole was presumed dead initially.

Hence, there was confusion regarding Holly Jonas’ true kinship, as she was speculated to be the villainous Deimos Kirkis’ daughter. Chloe did not reveal Holly’s biological parents until later. She and her mother Nicole were separated for a long time until they reunited in 2019.

Nicole and Holly moved to the DiMera mansion in 2023 and have lived there since, with the youngster even having a crush on Johnny DiMera who lived in the same residence. After her mother explained that it was not possible, Holly moved on with a new romance with her boyfriend Tate Donovan Black.

Holly was first portrayed by Cara and Sienna Gwartz from 2016 to 2017. Oakley and Taytum Fisher played the character for the entirety of 2017 and were later replaced by Harlow and Scarlett Mallory from 2018 to 2020. Elin Alexander took on Holly Jonas for the years 2020 to 2022.

Skipping the infant years, Holly was directly shown as 16 years old in 2023 and is now portrayed by Ashley Puzemis as a 17-year-old teenager. Her mother, Nicole Walker was originated by actor Ari Zucker.

DOOL veteran Ari Zucker fired from the soap

Filling the shoes of the DOOL character, Nicole Walker, for decades, veteran Ari Zucker will no longer appear on the show since her contract was not renewed in January. There is speculation that she was indirectly fired from the soap opera following her lawsuit filing against DOOL.

In February, Zucker spoke out about the toxic work environment for female employees on the set of DOOL, and filed a lawsuit against Corday Productions and former director Albert Alarr, alleging sexual harassment, per Deadline.

According to the report, Alarr consistently “degraded” women on set, while making offensive remarks, groping, and inappropriately touching them. “For quite some time I’ve seen my female coworkers sexually harassed, violated, and degraded as women by Albert,” Zucker said during a press event in West Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress was also retaliated against for speaking out publicly, with her salary cut down and the character Nicole Walker written off the show’s script. She alleged in the lawsuit that she was fired soon after the news made headlines in media reports, per Variety.

Starring in the show for 25 years, Zucker’s DOOL journey came to an abrupt and unfortunate end. Her on-screen daughter, Ashley Puzemis continues to film as Holly Jonas in the soap opera though.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

