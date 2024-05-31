Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole Confronts Sloan In Explosive Showdown Over Stolen Baby

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Days of Our Lives on Friday, May 31, Nicole (played by Arianne Zucker) finally confronts Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) for stealing her baby, Jude.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

After spending precious time with her baby, Nicole is ready to make Sloan pay for her actions, even though she doesn't know yet that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is secretly helping Sloan escape the law. Nicole is determined to see Sloan suffer.

Meanwhile, Eric (Greg Vaughan) is frustrated because he can't vent his anger at Sloan. Instead, he directs his fury at Leo (Greg Rikaart), who knew about Jude's true parents but chose to blackmail Sloan instead of revealing the truth. Leo might try to excuse his actions by claiming he was heartbroken after Dimitri (Peter Porte) dumped him, but his blackmail began long before that breakup.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Jada (Elia Cantu) are both involved with a man who goes by different names. Stephanie knows him as Everett (Blake Berris), while Jada knows him as Bobby. Everett insists he’s only Everett and denies being Bobby, but trouble looms as he risks being exposed to both women.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Stefan finds Theresa eating alone in the Bistro. She brags about moving into the Kiriakis mansion with Alex, while Alex is enjoying himself in bed with Kristen at the DiMera mansion. After Alex gives Kristen a sparkly bracelet, his phone beeps.

Alex thinks it’s Maggie asking why he’s not at work. Kristen, enjoying their time together, warns that EJ will take advantage if Titan looks weak. Alex isn’t worried. His phone beeps again, and he realizes he’s late for an appointment, so he gets out of bed reluctantly.

Ava wakes up alone in a Montana motel and is startled to see Lucas sleeping on a cot nearby. Harris is working on a laptop at the desk and tells Ava they cracked the code in Clyde’s book. The ISA is forming a task force to track the dealers they uncovered. Harris believes one of them will lead to Clyde. Ava wants to join him, but Harris refuses.

In the DiMera living room, EJ talks to Jude as he sleeps in a playpen after crying all night. EJ says Jude will get used to his new home and will get a new name. Alex and Kristen come downstairs and meet EJ’s son.

Alex heads to work while Kristen learns about Sloan kidnapping Jude. Kristen doubts Sloan did this alone, but EJ shares what he knows and has offered resources to help the search. Kristen comments that it hasn’t helped Clyde and wonders if EJ is losing his touch. EJ grumbles for her to be quiet.

At the Bistro, Theresa asks Stefan why he runs a not-so-busy restaurant despite being a DiMera. Stefan explains that his inheritance has changed hands many times, and he defends the restaurant, saying that his GM quit and that Ava made everyone feel welcome.

He’s just the money guy. She suggests he hire a new manager, and he offers her the job. Theresa declines, saying she doesn’t need to work since she’s with Alex.

After Harris leaves, Ava tells a wary Lucas they must stake out the post office for Goldman. Alex arrives late for his appointment with Marlena, who notes he canceled his last few sessions. He talks about his romantic past, saying he’s back with Theresa and seeing Kristen. He thinks Kristen is just enjoying sex, while Theresa is mostly interested in his money.

Marlena asks why he asked Theresa to move in. He says he wants to help her since she doesn’t have a job. Marlena suggests this might indicate a level of commitment he doesn’t feel. Alex hadn’t considered that but doesn’t think Theresa expects anything. Marlena advises him to ask her and clarify his feelings.

Meeting in the Square, Alex tells Theresa he needs to be honest: he’s seeing Kristen. Theresa, rattled, asks what that means for them. Alex says he likes living with her but won’t propose if that’s what she expects. Theresa pretends to be fine with it, saying it’s cool they’re in an open relationship. Alex nervously agrees.

