Who is Leon Brown? All We Know About Sister Wives' Meri Brown's Transgender Child

Leon Brown, the only biological child of Meri and Kody Brown from Sister Wives, has been a subject of curiosity among fans. After coming out as transgender and queer, Leon has maintained a low public profile, choosing a life away from the reality TV spotlight. This decision has sparked interest and speculation about their relationships within the Brown family, particularly as the dynamics within the family continue to evolve.

While Leon’s Instagram account is public, they have distanced themselves from the fame associated with Sister Wives. Since moving out of the family home, Leon has rarely appeared on the show. They’ve instead focused on building their own life, intentionally limiting their connection to the series that brought their family into the public eye.

Leon is open about their partner, Audrey Kriss, and shares glimpses of their life on social media. They’ve been seen spending time with siblings like Gwendlyn and her wife, Beatriz Queiroz, but interactions with other family members, particularly Kody and Robyn, appear limited.

Meri Brown has publicly expressed unwavering support for Leon. On Transgender Day of Visibility, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, emphasizing her love and support for Leon and their partner. Meri has spoken openly about the challenges Leon faces, including polarizing public opinions, and has defended them against hateful commentary.

Advertisement

Despite Meri’s support, Leon’s relationship with other family members seems complicated. Gwendlyn Brown revealed in a YouTube video that Leon has created emotional boundaries for their well-being and seeks out a community where they feel safer. Leon’s separation from the family may also stem from growing up in a conservative, predominantly Mormon household—a faith that historically struggles with acceptance of LGBTQ+ identities.

In June 2022, Leon came out as transgender via an Instagram post, sharing their pronouns (they/them) and new name. They candidly reflected on their journey, detailing the restrictive gender norms they grew up with and celebrating their identity as trans and genderqueer. Leon also set clear boundaries for those unwilling to respect their name and pronouns, asserting their right to be authentically themselves.

Leon’s decision to stay out of the spotlight reflects their desire for normalcy. While they use social media to connect with others, they’ve kept much of their personal and family life private. Growing up in front of cameras likely added to the challenges they’ve faced, especially while navigating their identity.

Advertisement

Leon Brown’s journey reflects a courageous pursuit of authenticity and self-acceptance, even under the intense scrutiny of reality TV fame. While their relationship with some family members remains distant, Leon has found support and safety in others, including their mother, Meri, and partner, Audrey. By choosing to live a life separate from Sister Wives, Leon continues to inspire fans with their resilience and dedication to living on their terms.

Sister Wives: Christine Brown Fired Back at Ex Kody’s ‘Karma’ Comment with Honeymoon Pics from Disneyland