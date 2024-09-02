Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Boyfriend, Louis Patridge? All We Know About Him As Couple Goes Instagram Official

While Olivia Rodrigo sang the lines, 'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street' in her notable song 'Drivers License,' we thought she had her heart broken as she spoke about her state of mind. But it looks like the young star has found love again.

Rodrigo was recently seen cheering on her rumored boyfriend, Louis Partridge, at the premiere of his new psychological thriller miniseries, as reported by Harper's Bazaar.

She was also spotted at the Nice Film Festival on August 31, where Partridge seemingly confirmed their relationship on social media. The actor shared a string of pictures from the festival on his Instagram story, including one photo featuring him with Rodrigo.

While the world is curious to know more about this young lad, let's take a minute and find out more about the man who swept Rodrigo off her feet.

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend, Louis Partridge?

On October 31, The Sun reported that Rodrigo is dating actor Louis Partridge. Neither Rodrigo nor Partridge confirmed the news. Partridge is a British actor, 21 year old, whose big breakout role was when he played Millie Bobby Brown’s love interest Viscount Tewskbury in the Netflix film Enola Holmes. The first film came out in 2020, after which tabloids recognized him.

Before that, Partridge acted in the BBC sitcom Boomers and shorts including Second Skin, About a Dog, and Beneath Water. In his personal life, he likes old music and has mixed feelings regarding social media.

The young star is also an ambassador for Prada who appeared in the 2023 Holiday campaign. Although he loves acting, the star would never give up his education. He went on to complete his A levels in 2021, receiving two As (in English and French) and one A (in Film Studies), per The Face.

How Did Olivia Rodrigo meet Louis Partridge?

While the details of how Rodrigo met the British star have been private, Rodrigo appeared with Partridge in a few snaps that surfaced on social media during her London visit in late October 2023. Since then, the couple has been seen on and off together in several events.

Days later in Days later, on Halloween, a source toldThe Sun that Partridge and Rodrigo were dating, as published by Elle. Moreover, the outlet claimed that the paparazzi captured the duo even getting cozy at a gas station on December 13, 2023.

What does Louis Partridge do for a living?

Louis Partridge is an actor, model, and star who has been seen in a couple of shows and films. Beyond acting, Partridge is involved in fashion and possesses a classy sense of style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Louis Partridge's upcoming series Disclaimer will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 11, 2024. In the series, Patridge is depicting the character of Jonathan Brigstocke, opposite his co-star Cate Blanchett, who plays the role of veteran journalist Catherine Ravenscroft.





Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s relationship timeline

August 2023

October 2023

March 2024

August 2024: Louis Partridge seemingly confirmed their relationship on social media. The actor shared a string of images from the Nice Film Festival on his Instagram story, which also included a sweet picture with the singer.

What do you think of this hot pair together? Let us know!





