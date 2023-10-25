‘I love using…’: Olivia Rodrigo reveals using swear words in her song lyrics and then changing them; DETAILS inside

Olivia Rodrigo, the dynamic , has many viral hits under her belt at just the beginning of her musical career. Ever since her 2021 debut with the album Sour Rodrigo, her place has been solid, and fans simply adore her. While her songs go viral for multiple reasons, fans might’ve noticed that Rodrigo has a certain love for using swear words in her songs. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Rodrigo opened up about using swear words in her songs and then changing them to cleaner versions.

ALSO READ: What is Olivia Rodrigo’s song Vampire about? Singer REVEALS

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about using swear words

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Rodrigo shed insight into her life and used swear words in songs before changing them. Kimmel asked her if she thinks about using swear words in her song and then thinking that there are younger people who are listening to her.

The Vampire singer said, “I do think about it often. I love using a swear word when I think it's tasteful and necessary but sometimes I try to tone it down like there were a few songs in the album where I was swearing all over them, and I kind of had to like pair it back.”

She then gave an explanation of how she changed them and said, "Like, get them back. It's like, because I miss the way he kisses and the way he makes me laugh, and originally it was because I miss the way he kisses and the way he grabs my ass, and I was like, My mom, listen to this or All-American Hips, and originally it was perfect All-American lips and perfect all-American tits."

Olivia Rodrigo then spoke about keeping four-letter album names

In the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia Rodrigo also spoke about her album name being a four-letter word. Kimmel joked about Rodrigo’s album being four-lettered and then asked her if her third album would also have a similar name or if there was a pattern. The Guts singer said, “I mean, um, I really like the four-letter word theme, so I'm hoping that the next one is that I don't have it locked and loaded yet."

She then spoke about having a conversation with his producer during one of the songs and said, “The last song in the album was called Teenage Dream, and at the last part, we like to hear my producer talking in the back, and we just like to duck it under, like, really quiet, so no one can tell what we're saying, but it just sounds like kind of ambient noise but actually, if you listen close enough it's my producer going, What should the next four-letter album title be? Fart, and we kept it in there, so if you listen really closely, you can hear him say that."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo is currently preparing to go on tour next year in February for her new album Guts, which came out last month.

ALSO READ: ‘It's kind of crazy’: Olivia Rodrigo reveals she would ‘sleep’ for THIS many hours after performing on stage