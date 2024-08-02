Exploring Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History And Ex-Boyfriends: From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

Celebrities and their love lives have always captured more interest from fans than from tabloids worldwide. One such female pop star who has made headlines for her love life due to her emotional investment in her song lyrics is Olivia Rodrigo.

Known for the depth of her lyrics, which are both relatable and easily grasped by young adults, Olivia has had her fair share of hits and misses in the dating world and in terms of finding love. At just 20 years old, she seems to be living her best life as a rising star at the top of the charts.

Since her track Drivers License soared her into the spotlight, there has been no looking back for the young singer. But the real question is: who are the ex-boyfriends who have inspired such touching lyrics?

Is Olivia currently dating anyone, and who are her ex-boyfriends? Let’s take a moment to explore Olivia Rodrigo’s dating history, which includes some notable handsome faces.

1. Louis Partridge: October 2023 - Present

What can we say about this handsome hunk? According to Capital FM, Olivia Rodrigo and Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge were recently seen sharing a passionate kiss in New York. The 20-year-old actor was embracing the singer, and the two were getting cozy together. Olivia and Louis were first spotted out and about in London in October 2023, where they were seen with their arms around each other, seemingly heading to a Halloween party.

Louis Partridge, known for his roles as Lord Tewksbury in Enola Holmes and Sid Vicious in the FX series Pistol, has been seen with Olivia at various places, including Disneyland. He has supported her at her concerts, and Rodrigo publicly wished him a happy birthday on June 3, celebrating his 21st with a post on Instagram that read, “Welcome to the 21 club angel boy,” accompanied by a string of pink heart emojis.

Aside from this, the Gemini Partridge revealed in May 2022 that he had a girlfriend, describing her as an “ex-friend turned girlfriend [who’s] in the business.” The Daily Mail reported in September 2022 that he was in a relationship with 27-year-old actress Sydney Chandler, his co-star on Pistol.

Following the release of the first Enola Holmes, the then-17-year-old Partridge told Gentleman’s Journal, according to Elle, that he was also an ambassador for Prada. Recently, he was seen at Olivia’s Nashville show and appears to be traveling with her from city to city.

2. Zack Bia: February 2022 - August 2022

According to PEOPLE, Rodrigo and Bia dated for six months before they appeared at a Super Bowl afterparty in February. He was invited to the Super Bowl, and she went ahead to support him as a sweet gesture.

However, the duo reportedly split in August of that year, with a source telling Us Weekly: "Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while. There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups."

Later, when the singer released the track Vampire from her second album, it was heavily believed to be about Zack and their brief relationship. He recently addressed the internet rumor in an interview with GQ. Bia told the publication: "I don’t think it’s really about me. I think the Internet just ran with it."

He also took the time later to clear the air and addressed the speculation, saying that yes, they did hang out, and both were quite busy with their lives and careers, so they did not take their relationship further. He claimed that there was no drama, unlike how the tabloids made it seem.

3. Adam Faze: June 2021- Early 2022

Olivia and Adam were spotted together in the summer of 2021 while hanging out at a Space Jam 2 event at Six Flags, as one does. He was one of Olivia Rodrigo's long-time partners.

In late November, Page Six acquired photos of the pair looking very affectionate as they embraced in public. The talented duo was seen locking lips and packing on the PDA during a day out in Los Angeles.

However, reports of their breakup emerged in February 2022, just seven months after they were first spotted together. An insider revealed to People that "they've been over for a bit now."

4. Joshua Bassett: 2019 - 2020

Rodrigo landed a lead role on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, opposite Joshua Bassett. While the two never confirmed they dated off-screen, fans have long speculated that Rodrigo wrote the track Drivers License about Bassett and his alleged relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

Later, Bassett addressed the rumors amidst the millions of fan theories online. “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy,” he said in an interview with GQ.

Much later, he finally admitted that he and Rodrigo had not spoken since Drivers License came out earlier that year and unfollowed her on Instagram the following month.

5. Ethan Wacker: 2018

Olivia and Ethan met on the Disney show Bizaardvark and had a short time romance. Two years later, their connection blossomed into something more. In January 2019, Rodrigo and Wacker announced in a now-deleted Instagram post they had been dating for six months.

Later that year in 2018 the couple seemed to call it quits when they deleted some pictures. But they still seem to be on good terms today. When Wacker moved to college in 2020 she sent her good wishes to her ex-boyfriend through her Instagram stories.