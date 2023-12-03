What Was the alleged feud between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter? Exploring their relationship amid both attending Himakers Brunch

In the wild world of Disney drama, the alleged feud between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Let's dive into the tangled web of emotions, music, and rumors that unfolded between these two stars, especially when they crossed paths at Variety's Hitmaker Brunch.

The drama unfolds: "Blonde" vs. "Brunette"

Olivia Rodrigo, the breakout star known for her chart-topping hit Driver's License, stirred up a storm of speculation with her poignant lyrics. The song hinted at a love triangle involving her High School Musical co-star, Joshua Bassett, and fellow Disney alum, Sabrina Carpenter.

Rodrigo's lyrics underwent scrutiny as fans noticed a switch from "brunette" to "blonde," leading them to believe she was referencing Carpenter. The intrigue deepened, with Rodrigo singing about doubts and insecurities related to a certain "blonde girl" who happened to be older than her.

ALSO READ: Who is Sabrina Carpenter's sister Sarah Carpenter? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the Disney star

Joshua Bassett's musical response to Lie Lie Lie

Enter Joshua Bassett, who added fuel to the fire with his release, Lie, Lie, Lie. The song, addressing deception and betrayal, hinted at a tumultuous relationship. Fans couldn't help but connect the dots, wondering if it was a direct response to Rodrigo's narrative.

Sabrina Carpenter didn't stay silent either, dropping Skin, a track seemingly addressing the alleged feud. Despite Carpenter's denial of it being a diss track, the lyrics and music video sparked debates about hidden messages and responses to Rodrigo's claims.

Amid the storm, Olivia Rodrigo maintained a composed front, emphasizing the emotional resonance of her music rather than dwelling on the specifics of the rumored feud. She made it clear that the heart of her songwriting was the universal emotions it conveyed, not the celebrity gossip.

Fast forward to Variety's Hitmaker Brunch, where Rodrigo and Carpenter found themselves in the same space. The event stirred fresh waves of curiosity among fans, wondering if there were any visible tensions or subtle interactions between the two Disney stars. As the saga continues, one thing is certain – the alleged feud between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter has become a pop culture spectacle.

ALSO READ: ‘It's kind of crazy’: Olivia Rodrigo reveals she would ‘sleep’ for THIS many hours after performing on stage