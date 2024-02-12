Who Is Paradox? Exploring New TVA Character’s Comics Origin & Powers Amid Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Release

Deadpool 3, officially confirmed as Deadpool & Wolverine, features several unfamiliar characters, including TVA agent Paradox, a new MCU character with comic book origins, and a power set. The trailer shows Wade Wilson being taken into custody by the TVA, rebelling against them, killing several TVA hunters, and introducing a Wolverine variant, returning characters from previous Deadpool movies, and Paradox's MCU debut.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be the first appearances of many characters in the MCU, highlighting the significance of Deadpool's arrival. Deadpool refers to himself as "Marvel Jesus" after Paradox offers him the job of becoming a "hero among heroes."

Who is Paradox?

Matthew Macfadyen, known for his roles in HBO's Succession as Tom Wambsgans and Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, is set to play Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine, a liaison to Deadpool within the TVA much like Mobius to Loki. Macfadyen is presenting himself as a straight-laced agent, resembling the Marvel Comics character Mr. Paradox. His versatility and portrayal of Paradox make him an exciting addition to the MCU.

Mr. Paradox plays a small role in Marvel Comics as the presiding judge over She-Hulk's trial in She-Hulk Vol 2 #3. His powers are as limited yet nigh-omnipotent as his colleagues, and his ruling nearly erases Jennifer Walters from history as punishment for her attempting to alter Marvel Comics' time stream by warning Hawkeye of his impending death. He does, however, appear alongside two other familiar justices, Mr. Mobius, and Mr. Ouroboros. With that in mind, it was only a matter of time before Paradox was set to join the MCU alongside his colleagues.

The trial ends with the deaths of Mr. Paradox and Mr. Ouroboros by Clockwise. Marvel's version of Paradox is making him a more central figure than his comic book counterpart. Both versions share the spotlight with two of Marvel's fourth-wall-breaking characters, creating an interesting dynamic for the organization that exists outside of time to grapple with.

Paradox also shares a name with a version of Dr. Strange that was created during a rebellion against Dormammu alongside Clea, a character played by Charlize Theron that was introduced in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - though the name is likely where the similarities will end.

Hugh Jackman is back as the fan-favorite Wolverine

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in the first Deadpool 3 trailer, confirming the film's official title as Deadpool & Wolverine and the R-rated Merc with a Mouth's infiltration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This marks Jackman's ninth appearance as a Marvel Comics character and the first since his retirement from the role in 2017's Logan.

It's also the first time Jackman's Wolverine shares the screen with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool/Wade Wilson since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a film the pair routinely poke fun at.

Deadpool 3 will also feature The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, as well as Deadpool and Deadpool 2 veterans Rob Delaney (Sugar Bear), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), and Stefan Kapicic (Colossus). Reports also suggest high-profile cameos and supporting roles in the upcoming film, but Shawn Levy and the actors are attempting to keep the surprises a secret.

