Marvel Studios Allegedly Filed 4 New Film Titles For Deadpool 3 Ahead Of Rumored Trailer Drop: Report

Marvel Studios has allegedly trademarked four new film titles for the upcoming Deadpool movie, as per several reports that recently surfaced online. The reports came amidst the news of the Deadpool trailer dropping at the next Super Bowl game. Ever since the announcement of the Ryan Renolds movie, fans of Marvel have addressed the film as Deadpool 3. However, it seems that the makers are still looking at the title options.

While rumors of the possibility of an alleged trailer for the film dropping soon has left audiences buzzing with excitement, many were also left disappointed with the title possibilities. On Saturday, February 10, a post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the alternative titles to Deadpool 3.



The post claimed that four new titles, namely “Deadpool & Friends, Deadpool & Friend, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Deadpool 3" were allegedly out for being trademarked by Marvel Studios. Fans, on the other hand, are hoping for a unique title because of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's onscreen appearance as well as the overall expectations surrounding the film.

What Did Director Shawn Levy Say About Deadpool 3 Title?

Amid the ongoing speculations surrounding Deadpool 3, director Shawn Levy was asked about the film's title during an interview with Screen Rant on the red carpet of the Directors Guild of America Awards. While the MCU director teased that a different title for the film could be revealed soon, he also mentioned that he has to be careful with what he shares at the risk of "my own murder" at the hands of Reynolds.

"Not yet. You see, it's the first pause in this interview, because that's how careful I need to be. Not yet, but maybe it will soon. Was that coy enough? I feel like I was going for like disingenuous coy," Levy said. "But I truly love my collaboration and friendship with Ryan Reynolds, and if I tell you anything, that friendship will end in murder. [Laughs] I don't want my own murder, especially by a nice Canadian like Ryan Reynolds," the director joked.



Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Trailer

MCU fans are excited about the Deadpool trailer being dropped at a Super Bowl game. There have been rumours about other Marvel characters to enter the Deadpool Universe, including Loki, The Fantastic Four, and the cast of X-Men. The trailer is also alleged to have Wade Wilson talk to the camera by breaking the fourth wall. The reports say that the cast of Deadpool will be present at the game during the trailer launch. This includes Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively, and his best friend Taylor Swift.

What To Expect From The Third Instalment Of The Deadpool Movie

Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reylonds in a double role. According to rumors, the MCU's Deadpool will be killed by the samurai version of Deadpool, played by Reynolds. Also, with Jonathan Majors gone, it will be interesting to see a new villain in the play with Wolverine and Deadpool. Apart from this, the character of Wade will allegedly use the time travel machine to clear out the timelines of the Marvel Universe.

Hugh Jackman is expected to return as Wolverine, even though the character was declared dead in the 2017 movie Logan. Jackman will don the yellow and blue suit, just as in the comics. Fans can anticipate that the new Deadpool movie will do wonders for the MCU by changing its history.

