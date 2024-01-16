Will There Be She-Hulk Season 2? MCU Star Tatiana Maslany Offers Shocking Update On Production

The craze of She-Hulk has had a varied range of reactions ever since it made its MCU debut. People who liked the series hope for a second season, whereas the other group just wants to forget that something like that ever appeared on the screen. However, while the studios have not made any confirmation about season 2, lead actress Tatiana Maslany doesn't think a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will happen.

Tatiana Maslany reacts to speculation of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 2

In a recent Twitch stream, the She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany revealed that Season 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seems highly unlikely. Speaking during a Codenames LIVE! - The New Class stream on January 15, 2024, provided an update on the development of a potential season 2. When questioned whether a season 2 can be hoped for, the actress simply noted, "I don't think so."

The MCU star elaborated a bit as she seemingly revealed that the budget for the first season went overboard, and this is the reason that the season will likely not happen. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks,'" she added.

The first season of She-Hulk reportedly had a budget of $225 million, which was incredibly high for an MCU Disney+ series, perhaps dissuading Marvel Studios from developing a direct continuation. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

ALSO READ: She-Hulk Ep 7 Twitter Review: Fans enjoy Emil Blonsky's return, complain about Darevdevil's no show

Will She-Hulk appear in the MCU?

Even if what the actress is saying might be true, there are chances of She-Hulk appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not to forget her romantic angle with Daredevil, as Jennifer Walters might join forces with Charlie Cox in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. Among many reactions, the series was received well, however, meaning many fans will likely pine for a second season even if Marvel Studios isn't interested.

Let us know in the comments where you think She-Hulk could appear in the MCU.

ALSO READ: ‘It's funny when you…’: When Chris Evans wondered if his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Captain America a ‘virgin’