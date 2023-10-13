‘I was like, we have to get you out’: When Emily Blunt recalled moment Cillian Murphy and she witnessed a Peaky Blinders themed party

Emily Blunt is a marvelous actress today. She rose to prominence after her ever-charming role in Devil Wears Prada. Since then, she has played some very promising roles. Being in the industry for so long, Blunt has many friends and often hangs out with them. In particular, she is close with the mesmerizing Cillian Murphy, with whom she has worked in A Quiet Place and this year's Oppenheimer. The actress once shared an insight into their outing together. In a 2021 interview with Jonathan Ross, Emily Blunt recalled the moment she and Murphy witnessed a Peaky Blinders-themed party.

In a 2021 interview with Jonathan Ross, Emily blunt spoke about the moment she witnessed a Peaky Blinder-themed party happening in Dublin. The actress shared details and also revealed that she was with Cillian Murphy, hanging out after the shoot.

Blunt opened up about her dinner party with Cillian Murphy and said, “We went to dinner in Dublin once we were in this restaurant, and as we were leaving, I could see this bachelorette party pull in, and they were dressed as peaky blinders."

The Devil Wears Prada actress then revealed her reaction and said, "I was like, I went in. I was like, we have to get you out of it. It would have been the greatest night of their lives. Oh, they're live. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we put his hood up when we were excited.”

Emily Blunt also spoke about working with Cillian Murphy

In the same interview, Emily Blunt opened up about working with Cillian Murphy. When Ross asked her, “What's it like working with him for a start? I mean you were a fan already?” To which Blunt said, "I was, I mean he's so arresting, you know, to be in a scene."

Blunt further elaborated, “He's absolutely brilliant, but he's so polite and shy, and sort of like the antithesis of his character, he's quite reserved."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was seen in this year’s chartbuster, Oppenheimer, which also starred Cillian Murphy. Besides this, she will be seen in Pain Hustlers, which is set to release on October 20, 2023.

