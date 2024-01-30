Amanda Davies, Daughter of Esteemed One Life to Live Actress Erika Slezak, Passes Away at 42

Amanda Davies, the daughter of One Life to Live alum Erika Slezak has died. She was 42.

Davies’ death was revealed on Slezak’s official website without offering any additional details. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time,” the statement on the website above read.

Amid Amanda Davies’ sudden death, we bring you the details of her career. Have a look.

Who was Amanda Davies - The daughter of Erika Slezak

Amanda Elizabeth Davies was well known as the daughter of soap opera queen, Erika Slezak. Amanda played the younger version of her mom’s character Victoria ‘Viki’ Lord on ABC’s hit show One Life To Live. Slezak played Victoria Lord on the cult ABC show between 1971 and 2013. For her four decades-long stint with the show, Slezak won six Daytime Emmy Awards. She was the daughter of Walter Slezak, the Austria-born Tony-winning actor best known for his roles in Alfred Hitchcock’s Lifeboat. Walter too made an appearance on One Life To Live.

Amanda Davies' career profile

Despite hailing from a family of actors, Amanda Davies stayed away from showbiz for most parts. Outside of her stint as her mother’s teenage version on One Life To Live, Amanda had only one on-screen role in a short called The Gift, per her IMDb profile. Amanda Davies, the daughter of Erika Slezak and Brian Davies was born in 1981.

Second Tragedy to hit One Life To Live in two months

Amanda Davies’ death is the second sudden death to hit One Life To Live in less than two months. In December last year, Kamar de los Reyes, who played cop Antonio Vega on the show, died after a brief battle with cancer. He was only 56. Reyes joined One Life To Live in 1995 and stayed with the soap, on and off, between 1998 and 2009.

