'I'm really a wimp': When Cillian Murphy spoke about how Thomas Shelby's personality contradicts his real life one

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his captivating performances, including in Christopher Nolan's Batman films and more recently Oppenheimer, usually maintains a low-key demeanor in interviews. In an interview with The Guardian, Murphy opened up about the differences between himself and his character in Peaky Blinder's character, Thomas "Tommy" Shelby.

Differences between Cillian Murphy and Tommy Shelby

Discussing his portrayal of Tommy Shelby in the hit series Peaky Blinders, Murphy reflected on the character's toughness compared to his own disposition. Cillian Murphy delves into his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, a character distinctly opposite to his real-life self. He describes Shelby as "properly tough," highlighting the disparity between his personal nature and the gritty gang leader he brings to life. Having mostly portrayed psychologically intense characters, Murphy finds satisfaction in embodying Shelby's robust persona, offering audiences a glimpse into the duality of his craft. Cillian said “I’m really a wimp. It’s nice to play a guy who’s tough. I’d only played two villains and they were more psychological.”

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy once revealed 'worst thing' about Peaky Blinders during Oppenheimer promotions

Cillian Murphy on playing a villain

While often seen playing psychologically complex characters, Murphy said he finds satisfaction in embodying Tommy Shelby's robust persona, acknowledging the contrast between his real self and the roles he immerses himself in. His ability to seamlessly transition from an unassuming father figure in real life to a formidable gang leader underscores his exceptional acting prowess and range.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy receives praise from Peaky Blinders gang, calls his work ‘magnificient’

Peaky Blinders comes to an end

Peaky Blinders, the beloved period crime drama, has come to an end with its sixth and final season, which is now available on Netflix. The series concludes the complex saga of the Shelby crime family in Small Heath, Birmingham. The last season, set against a backdrop of loss, trauma, and redemption, gives the possibility for potential expansion in creator Steven Knight's proposed spin-off feature film. Peaky Blinders enthralled audiences with its intense drama, fascinating characters, and unexpected turns throughout its run. Fans waved farewell to the Shelbys after the conclusion of the sixth season, eagerly anticipating the next feature film to offer a proper finale to this classic saga. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Tommy Shelby will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

ALSO READ: Did Cillian Murphy’s dominance lead to other Peaky Blinders star’s exit? Read to find out