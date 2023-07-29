Did you know Cillian Murphy earned THIS whooping amount for starring in Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders?

Irish actor Cillian Murphy may have done quality work even before Oppenheimer but the biographical thriller drama film by Christopher Nolan catapulted him into the limelight and into the most talked about artists in the industry. Oppenheimer has been on the receiving end of praises pouring in from all quarters. Here's how much the 47-year-old actor earned from Oppenheimer and his previous notable role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

How much did Cillian Murphy earn from Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders?

Murphy is reported to have a net worth of around $20 million and he has two of his best and most popular projects to thank for that. He has featured in illustrious projects like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk, but his starring roles in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer gave him much-needed adulation and appreciation.

Oppenheimer features stars like Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr. who have established themselves with their work profile. Murphy is reported to have earned $10 million for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in the hit film. Meanwhile, his earning from the British crime drama series Peaky Blinders was on a per-episode basis. The series ran from 2013 to 2022 and he raked in $100,000 for each episode of the six-season long show.

As the popularity of the show rose, so did Murphy's fees. He reportedly earned around $2 million for each episode of the final three seasons of Peaky Blinders. After the 2005 film Batman Begins became a success, Murphy is reported to have begun charging around $3-5 million for lead roles and $1 million for non-leading roles. He has also talked about feeling guilty about the whopping amounts of money actors get compared to other professions.

Cillian Murphy on actors being 'overpaid'

He previously told GQ, "I'm really lucky. I feel embarrassed by it sometimes. I'm just a f**king actor. There are doctors and nurses and f**king people that work in... I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know? It's nice when you get paid, when you're young, and you've gone from having no money, but the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately."

Murphy's guilt tends to make him like he doesn't deserve the money he is earning and he accepts that he actually doesn't. He has previously explained that he knows he is privileged and he is so happy and lucky to do what he loves but he doesn't enjoy the personality side of being an actor. "I don’t understand why I should be entertaining and scintillating on a talk show. I don't know why all of a sudden that’s expected of me. Why?" he asked.

