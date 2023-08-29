'I actually auditioned': Tom Holland as Thomas Shelby? When Spider-man actor spoke about what went behind Peaky Blinders role

Tom Holland, widely recognized as Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once shared a behind-the-scenes tidbit. He revealed that he had actually auditioned for a part in the immensely popular BBC series, Peaky Blinders. However, despite his best efforts, the role eluded him. Interestingly, he chose not to spill the beans on the specific character he had gone for, leaving fans to speculate and imagine the possibilities.

When Tom Holland opened up about him stepping into Thomas Shelby’s shoes

During a chat with LadBible, Tom Holland revealed an interesting tidbit about his acting journey.

He recounted how he had actually auditioned for a role in the renowned BBC series led by Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders. Holland shared, "I actually auditioned for Peaky Blinders and I did not get the part". Although he kept the specific character he had tried out for under wraps, the series' creator.

Furthermore, even Steven Knight once chimed in with his perspective. At the premiere of the show's sixth season, Knight mused, "It must have been quite a big role he was auditioning for." Knight also playfully added, "If he wants to come back for the film, we'll have him. Time to don your cap and practice your Brummie accent, Tom!"

Additionally, Harry Kirton, the actor who brings Finn Shelby's character to life on the show, shared his thoughts with Digital Spy. Kirton mentioned that Tom Holland would have been well-suited for the role of Michael Gray. Kirton expressed, "Him being a highly successful and skilled actor, he probably auditioned for a major role. I'm not sure when he auditioned, it could have been recently, so he might have been considered for a villain or something."

Was Tom Holland really disappointed?

It's evident that Tom Holland did express his disappointment about missing out on the Peaky Blinders role. There were reports suggesting that Holland was potentially going to step in to replace Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders after Murphy's contract concluded. However, it turned out that Murphy eventually decided to reprise his role.

Although he wasn't considered for the part of Tommy Shelby, Tom Holland shared a sentimental moment by sharing a photo of himself with Oppenheimer’s star, Cillian Murphy, who famously played the lead character, Tommy Shelby. In the accompanying caption, Tom wrote, "This is the first-ever image of Tommy and Arthur. We picked up these guns for the first time a decade ago, and next month we lay them down for the final time!"

