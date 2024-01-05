When will Peaky Blinder Season 7 start shooting? Screenwriter of the show Steven Knight gives an update

Steven Knight, the talented screenwriter behind the hugely popular series Peaky Blinders and even a Star Wars film, is currently busy working on turning the show into a movie. Known for his exceptional writing skills, Knight recently shared in an interview with Radio Times that he's in the final stages of crafting the script for the Peaky Blinders movie.

Peaky Blinders Season 7 to begin shooting in 2024

Despite some delays, Knight is making progress, and he hinted that filming for the movie might start very soon, aiming for the middle of 2024. Steven told the Radio Times, "I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?' He added, "The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year."

This news comes after the conclusion of the six-season run of the British gangster series, which has gained a dedicated fanbase since its 2013 premiere, particularly on Netflix.

Who will be the possible cast in Peaky Blinder Season 7?

While casting details haven't been announced yet, it's expected that Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby, will make a return for the movie. This could be Murphy's first project after his involvement in Oppenheimer, and fans are eagerly anticipating it. Knight expressed his desire for Peaky Blinders fans to enjoy the movie experience together in theaters.

Peaky Blinders, set in 1919 post-World War I, explores the struggles of criminal gangs navigating a nation amid economic turmoil. The series follows the powerful Peaky Blinders gang, led by war hero Thomas Shelby and his family.

The show has received widespread acclaim, holding an impressive 8.8 score on IMDb, making it one of the highest-rated TV shows of all time. Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has an impressive filmography, with notable works like Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, Eastern Promises, and Spencer to his name, establishing himself as one of the best and most talented screenwriters in the industry.

