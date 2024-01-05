When will Peaky Blinder Season 7 start shooting? Screenwriter of the show Steven Knight gives an update
Get ready for the big screen adaptation of Peaky Blinders as Steven Knight, the acclaimed screenwriter, finalizes the movie script, aiming to start filming in mid-2024.
Steven Knight, the talented screenwriter behind the hugely popular series Peaky Blinders and even a Star Wars film, is currently busy working on turning the show into a movie. Known for his exceptional writing skills, Knight recently shared in an interview with Radio Times that he's in the final stages of crafting the script for the Peaky Blinders movie.
Peaky Blinders Season 7 to begin shooting in 2024
Despite some delays, Knight is making progress, and he hinted that filming for the movie might start very soon, aiming for the middle of 2024. Steven told the Radio Times, "I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?' He added, "The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year."
This news comes after the conclusion of the six-season run of the British gangster series, which has gained a dedicated fanbase since its 2013 premiere, particularly on Netflix.
ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals how she changed in prison; Exploring the sneak peek of her new interview
Who will be the possible cast in Peaky Blinder Season 7?
While casting details haven't been announced yet, it's expected that Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas Shelby, will make a return for the movie. This could be Murphy's first project after his involvement in Oppenheimer, and fans are eagerly anticipating it. Knight expressed his desire for Peaky Blinders fans to enjoy the movie experience together in theaters.
Peaky Blinders, set in 1919 post-World War I, explores the struggles of criminal gangs navigating a nation amid economic turmoil. The series follows the powerful Peaky Blinders gang, led by war hero Thomas Shelby and his family.
The show has received widespread acclaim, holding an impressive 8.8 score on IMDb, making it one of the highest-rated TV shows of all time. Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has an impressive filmography, with notable works like Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, Eastern Promises, and Spencer to his name, establishing himself as one of the best and most talented screenwriters in the industry.
ALSO READ: Elvis Evolution: King of rock ‘n’ roll Presley to be brought to life via AI Hologram for worldwide show
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more