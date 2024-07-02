Who Is Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Dating? Reality TV Star Reveals

Rick Harrison, depicted in the reality television show Pawn Stars has a lover who is a registered nurse in Las Vegas-Angie Polushkin. They had known each other for half a year and, for Angie’s recent birthday, they went to Europe. They both posted the photos from the date in Paris and narrated their the beginning of the romance story on different social media platforms. They are for instance seen drinking wine with Chef Frédéric Anton in Le Jules Verne in the Eiffel Tower in one picture. Another depicts Angie looking directly at Rick with a happy and relaxed expression while the two of them are in front of birthday candles.

Their relationship was confirmed by Rick who is a 59 years old man through a spokesman. He appears to be infatuated with Angie as he shows highlights from their time together visiting Adele’s concert in Las Vegas, the time they met Trump, sightseeing around London, and more of Angie’s birthday.

Their romance has been characterized by travels and milestone events, pointing out that the couple is in love, at least, the MTV reality TV star is in love with the hometown nurse.

Rick Harrison and Angie Polushkin's adventures: A romance filled with travel and excitement

Rick Harrison happily told Angie Polushkin about the adventures on social media. He captioned the first set of photos from their Paris night out with "Amazing night with @apolushkinrn83, 2:01 in Paris and @apolushkinrn83 is 29 again!"

She is also using her page to announce their outings, beginning from the helicopter ride that you took her on to the Grand Canyon on the 26th of March. Since then, they have gone to watch Adele perform in Las Vegas, had a meeting with the now ex-president of America, Donald Trump, and sights and sweets in London, and most recently, prolonged Angie’s birthday fun.

Hence, their interaction is a happy and active one that includes travels, favorite genres of music, and specific events seen at exciting, consequential, or meaningful times in a couple’s life.

Rick Harrison Finds Love Amid Personal Tragedy and Challenges

Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars fame is one man who has regained love in his life, especially after going through a rough time in his life. It is said that he filed for divorce from his ex-spouse Deanna four years ago. The year was also marked by a tragic loss in his family; his eldest son, Adam Harrison, died at the age of 39 from a fentanyl overdose.

After the death of Adam, Rick also started posting pictures of them together and some of the pictures from their childhood on his Instagram page. One of the representations was captioned, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”

Corey Harrison, another cast member of Pawn Stars, was Adam’s brother. Rick adopted Adam and Corey by his first wife, Kim. He also has a third son, Jake, from his second wife, Tracy. Despite the mentioned difficulties, Rick has persevered with his work. Pawn Stars, which documents Rick’s transactions at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, is currently in its 23rd season this year.

