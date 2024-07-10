Who Is Reid Wilson? All About AGT Contestant As He Earns Golden Buzzer After You Don’t Own Me Performance

Tuesday marked the return of America's Got Talent for the sixth audition night of season 19. The performers for this week's event included a saxophonist, jugglers, singers, dance teams, a balancing act, stunt artists, reenactors of medieval combat, and more! The judges of America's Got Talent "bowled over" when a 14-year-old boy from Alabama took the stage and performed a timeless classic song from the 1960s. Reid Wilson's rendition of Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me earned him the Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer Award.

Reid Wilson: The rising star of AGT

Reid Wilson brought his endearing southern manners with him when he first met AGT host Terry Crews backstage. The quiet adolescent, dressed in braces and a turtleneck sweater, revealed that he had not yet shared his musical talents on a bigger platform and had only played for intimate family get-togethers.

“When I was little, I would just run around the house screaming at the top of my lungs,” he recounted to producers. “I was not good at all. I just kind of started teaching myself from there.”

He described his dream as becoming AGT’s “next superstar” while hoping to shed the middle child stigma that often made him feel somewhat “forgotten.” He also said that he is nervous, but he would be going to put his all into those two minutes to sing his heart out and just try not to miss a note. Wilson stayed true to his promise, which led him to earn Judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer.

The judges were left mesmerized by Wilson’s rendition of the 1963 Lesley Gore classic, You Don’t Own Me. The song, with its powerful lyrics such as "You don’t own me, I’m not just one of your many toys. You don’t own me, don’t say I can’t go with other boys," emerged as an anthem for women’s rights and feminism, challenging the exiting notion that men could possess their female partners.

Reid, who revealed that Aretha Franklin is his favorite artist, hopes to one day achieve the same level of fame and influence in the music industry.

Howie Mandel’s reaction after his performance

When judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, or Heidi Klum choose to use their golden buzzer, it's one of the most thrilling parts of America's Got Talent. Singer Reid Wilson, 14, recently had this experience. Wilson was covered in golden confetti and moved up in the competition when Howie Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer.

Wilson's talent struck Howie Mandel, and the judges were impressed by his manners. Mandel expressed his feelings by saying that he was taken aback. He was shocked to know that Wilson is a 14-year-old Alabaman child. Thus, Mandel would assume—putting himself in Wilson's shoes. But the way he performed and came across despite being nervous and caught Mandel off guard.

Howie continued by expressing his belief in dreams and the magic of the stage. He asked Wilson if he believes in dreams?” When Wilson responded affirmatively, Mandel said, “Well, one of them is about to come true,” before pressing the golden buzzer. Wilson's reaction was instant and emotional.

This was the second and final time Howie Mandel has used the Golden Buzzer this season. Previously, he awarded it to Brent Street, a talented dance crew from Sydney, Australia, during week four. Wilson is now the eighth such fortunate to receive the Golden Buzzer this season, joining the ranks of dance group Brent Street, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, dance group Legión, singer Liv Warfield, singer Pranysqa Mishra, singer Richard Goodall, and drone group Sky Elements.

