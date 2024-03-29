Who Is Tanner Adell? Everything To Know About Singer Featured On Blackbiird Track From Beyonce's New Album Cowboy Carter

Beyonce always comes forth with a hit, no doubt about that. But this time her latest album Act II: Cowboy Carter will surely blow the minds of the entire music industry. With the blend of some of the most soothing and groovy tracks, the Single Ladies artist is bringing a huge army of new voices.

Amongst the list, one could find the name of Shaboozey and the lady with a gentle voice Tanner Adell. Let's delve into knowing who she is and explore a few things that might intrigue you.

Who is Tanner Adell?

Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Tanner Adell was adopted and raised in Manhattan Beach, California. Talking about her country roots the artist learned to play guitar along with piano while studying commercial music at Utah Valley University.

The Backroad singer completed her two years of missionary service in Stockholm from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

To enter the country music industry, this young See You In Church artist moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021. Following her signing deal with Columbia Records, she then released her first ever album Buckle Bunny in 2023, on 21 July.

A song from the stated album, with the same name became a viral hit that also gained her more than 360,000 followers on Instagram, within a short period of just a month.

Talking about her year-old track Buckle Bunny, it became her breakout song and also gained huge popularity within the mainstream country music industry. The song has been widely spread on social media with a steady stream of video performances.

One could hear the singer calling herself “Beyoncé with a lasso,” and that is exactly when fate played its move. She is now on the latest album of the Texas Hold ‘Em artist.

Tanner Adell on Beyonce’s latest album

Sometimes you wish your words could be heard, as you pray for them to come true. For Tanner Adell, it did. The Tennessee-based singer who once referred to herself as “Beyonce,” has now been featured on the latest album of the artist she mentioned, in her 2023 song Buckle Bunny.

She can be heard, singing with her distinctive voice on the song called Blackbiird. The said song is the second track on the album of the Crazy in Love artist and also features artists such as Brittney Spencer, Tierta Kennedy & Reyna Roberts along with Tanner Adell.

Some of the other prime artists, whose voices can also be heard in this second act of the three series album of Beyonce are Willie Nelson, Rumi Carter, Linda Martell, and more.

