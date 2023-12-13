Who is Timothée Chalamet's mother, Nicole Flender? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the Wonka star

Hollywood's heartthrob, Timothée Chalamet, is one of the rising stars in the entertainment industry who has a fan following all across the globe. As the actor is enjoying the praise for his performance as the magician-chocolatier in Wonka , he revealed that his mother liked the work and it is her favorite film.

With his meteoric rise to fame, his mother, Nicole Flender, has been his biggest supporter, and here is what the internet knows about her.

Who is Nicole Flender?

While Timothée Chalamet is a Hollywood star, many would not know that her mother, Nicole Flender, is a professional dancer. She has been a former teacher working in real estate at the Corcoran Group.

Nicole, the native New Yorker, moved to Murray Hill as she attended high school in New York at the famous school LaGuardia. She graduated from Yale, earning her Master's degree in French literature from NYU while living in Paris and teaching English as a second language.

The Wonka star's mother has been an artist ever since childhood as she danced at Lincoln Center with the New York City Ballet. That was not all, as she went on to perform in many Broadway musicals, including A Chorus Line, Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, and My One and Only, among others. Along with her creative side, Nicole wrote behind-the-scenes stories for regional newspapers while on tour, including The Boston Herald, The Ottowa Citizen, and The Daily Oklahoman.

How is Nicole Flender’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet?

On various occasions, the Oscar-nominated actor has talked about how his parents have felt proud of him. Nicole Flender is very proud of her children, Timothée and Pauline, and their success. She said, "I'm happy that [Timothée and Pauline are] successful and safe and healthy, and I would feel that way no matter what their profession was."

With the recently released movie Wonka, the actor has revealed that his mother really liked the movie and said it is her favorite. "This is maybe her favorite thing I've ever been in," said Timothée Chalamet. The actor is now set to return for a Dune sequel in 2024, and audiences are looking forward to it.

