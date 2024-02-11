Usher expressed his support for Jay-Z, who recently made headlines for criticizing the Grammys during an acceptance speech. Despite being known for his confidence, Usher appreciated seeing Jay-Z's vulnerable side. Read on.

Usher supports Jay-Z for his Grammy speech

Usher told the NY Post, “I think I like a nervous Jay-Z more than anything. That’s what it told me,” he added, “I like when he’s nervous ’cause he tells the truth.”

During Jay-Z's speech, he highlighted the fact that his wife, Beyoncé, has never won Album of the Year at the Grammys, despite her immense talent and numerous Grammy wins. Jay said during his speech, “Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Usher agrees with Jay-Z's sentiment, He told the Post, “To each his own, you know, about what they feel,” he said. “But here’s what I feel: Historically, I think that the Academy, for many years, got it wrong … whether that’s [because of] the system that was there or the lack of inclusion or the lack of consideration of the industry.”

Usher pointed out a significant discrepancy between the artists who drive ratings and the recipients of the prestigious awards. He emphasized how artists like Beyoncé, who bring excitement and viewership to the Grammy Awards through performances and attendance, often do not receive recognition in the top categories.

Usher, too, has experienced disappointment with the Grammys, having been nominated for Album of the Year only once despite his significant contributions to R&B music.

Usher expressed disappointment for never being able to say even a 'Thank you' on stage

Despite winning eight Grammys throughout his 30-year career, Usher has never received an award during the televised portion of the ceremony. He expressed “Out of 30 years of a career, I’ve never walked on the Grammy stage — as many times as I have performed there and supported the Grammys — I’ve never been able just to say, ‘Thank you.’

The OMG singer continued, “That means something to my fans; it means something to me. But, you know, in time, I kind of grew a little bit more numb. Like, you know what, maybe I don’t need that, maybe that’s not going to define me.”

Usher's perspective on awards has evolved, especially with the release of his new album, Coming Home, marking his return to music after an eight-year hiatus. He remains dedicated to creating meaningful music that resonates with his fans, regardless of award recognition.

