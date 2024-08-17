Who Stars in Saturday Night? Cast and Character Guide Explored

Jason Reitman's upcoming film Saturday Night is generating buzz, promising an in-depth look at the chaos and creativity that fueled the show's first episode.

The film, which is set to premiere on October 11, 2024, will focus on the lives and relationships of those who created the groundbreaking show. Here's a quick look at the cast and where you may recognize them from.

Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels

Recognized for his work on The Fabelmans, Gabriel LaBelle plays Saturday Night Live's creator, Lorne Michaels. The history of the show depends heavily on Michaels, and LaBelle's outstanding acting abilities will help to authentically portray him.

Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster

Rachel Sennott, from Bottoms and Shiva Baby, will play Rosie Shuster, a key writer and performer on SNL. Shuster's memorable characters and personal connections to Michaels will provide emotional depth to the film.

Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman

Emily Fairn, who starred in The Responder, will face Laraine Newman. Newman's distinctive characters, such as Connie Conehead, made her a standout cast member, and Fairn's performance will capture Newman's original spirit.

Matt Wood as John Belushi

Matt Wood will play John Belushi, a legendary SNL cast member known for his outrageous comedy and memorable sketches. Wood, in his first major role, will face the difficult task of capturing Belushi's larger-than-life personality.

Matthew Rhys as George Carlin

Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys will play George Carlin. Comedy icon Carlin was the first host of Saturday Night Live. Carlin made a groundbreaking contribution to television, which Rhys's portrayal will honor.

Taylor Gray as Al Franken

Taylor Gray, from Star Wars Rebels, will play Al Franken. Franken's writing career and later success as a senator will be highlighted, emphasizing Gray's talent in a complex role.

McCabe Gregg as Tom Davis

McCabe Gregg, a newcomer with TV experience, will play Tom Davis. Gregg will bring Davis' comedic partnership with Franken to life, as well as his role in shaping early Saturday Night Live.

Nicholas Podany as Billy Crystal

Billy Crystal will be played by Nicholas Podany, who previously appeared in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Although Crystal's early appearance on SNL was cut short, his subsequent success will be reflected in Podany's performance.

Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris

Garrett Morris will be played by Fargo and New Girl star Lamorne Morris. Morris' appearance as Saturday Night Live's first Black cast member was groundbreaking. Morris's portrayal will be a sensitive and nuanced tribute to this trailblazing figure.

Kim Matula as Jane Curtin

Kim Matula, star of Fighting With My Family, will play Jane Curtin. With her deadpan delivery and post-SNL Emmy-winning performances, Curtin became a legendary figure. Matula's portrayal of Curtin will highlight his significant contribution to comedy.

Finn Wolfhard as an NBC Page

Finn Wolfhard, known for Stranger Things and It, will play an NBC page. Although Pages played a variety of roles, Wolfhard's appearance will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the hectic world of SNL's early days.

Nicholas Braun as Andy Kaufman & Jim Henson

Nicholas Braun, renowned for Succession, will play both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson. Kaufman was an outlier who challenged conventional humor, whereas Henson's Muppets became a cultural phenomenon. Braun's dual position will highlight his versatility and brilliance.

Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol

Dick Ebersol will be played by Licorice Pizza star Cooper Hoffman. Through Hoffman's portrayal, Ebersol's contribution to the launch of SNL and his impact on the program's success will be highlighted.

Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin

Kaia Gerber, from Bottoms and Babylon, will face Jacqueline Carlin. Gerber will play Carlin, a model and early SNL guest, bringing a new perspective to the film.

Willem Dafoe as David Tebet

David Tebet will be played by Willem Dafoe, who has previously starred in Spider-Man and Poor Things. Tebet was instrumental in attracting talent for SNL, and Dafoe's impressive acting abilities will add depth to his influential role.

Joe Chrest as Herb Sargent

Joe Chrest, known from Stranger Things, will play Herb Sargent. Sargent's role in inventing Weekend Update was critical, and Chrest's background will lend realism to this behind-the-scenes character.

Andrew Barth Feldman as Neil Levy

Neil Levy will be portrayed by Andrew Barth Feldman, who has previously appeared in No Hard Feelings and High School Musical. Levy's behind-the-scenes work at SNL was crucial, and Feldman's experience will add depth to this lesser-known character.

Tommy Dewey as Michael O’Donoghue

The Mindy Project star Tommy Dewey will portray Michael O'Donoghue. Early on in SNL's history, O'Donoghue was a crucial writer, and Dewey's portrayal will honor his crucial contribution to establishing the tone of the show.

Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase

Cory Chevy Chase will be played by Michael Smith, best known for his role as the Riddler in Gotham. Smith's performance will be the pinnacle of Chase's significant contributions to Saturday Night Live, which are best known for his razor-sharp wit and role in the venerable Weekend Update segment.

Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner

Ella Hunt, who impressed Dickinson, will portray Gilda Radner. Radner, one of the original cast members, was known for her vibrant characters and comedic brilliance, and Hunt will bring that same energy and charm to the screen.

Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd

Dylan O'Brien, best known for his roles in Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner, will play Dan Aykroyd. Aykroyd was a major creative force on SNL, with sketches such as the Coneheads and the Blues Brothers.

