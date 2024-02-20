Who Was Kagney Linn Karter? Fundraiser Launched As Adult Film Star Dies At 36 After Allegedly Taking Her Own Life

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

Kagney Linn Karter, a prominent adult film star, passed away on Thursday, February 15 in Cuyahoga County, Parma, Ohio. The 36-year-old took her own life, TMZ reports, citing a representative for the Parma Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been initiated in her name to help cover the cost of her funeral.

Kagney Linn Karter struggled with mental health issues

Kagney Linn Karter’s suicide was also confirmed by her friends who have now started a GoFundMe on behalf of her mom Tina, to help her cover the expenses of her daughter’s funeral.

The two women behind the GoFundMe claim to be fitness studio owners, ones that Kagney would reportedly frequently visit in Cleveland, Ohio. The duo shared kind words about their departed friend on GFM. “Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter, and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of L.A., rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her.”

The statement further read, “Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.”

They added, “Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.”

Linn Karter’s GoFundMe which has a goal of raising $8,000 has already amassed $6k.

About Kagney Linn Karter - Career and Accomplishments

Karter began erotic dancing while in Missouri and was named Deja Vu Showgirl of the Year in 2007. She later moved to California to pursue a career in acting and singing while continuing to work as an erotic dancer. Karter fell out with her manager when he discovered the fact. She eventually ventured into modeling and posed for erotic photographer Holly Randall.

The year 2008 marks Kagney’s entry into the adult film industry. In 2012, she took part in Louis Theroux’s Twilight of the Porn Stars, a BBC documentary film about the porn industry.

Kagney Linn Karter was the recipient of two AVN Awards among other similar accolades.