Who was Perry Kurtz? Exploring America’s Got Talent Star's Comedy Career As He Passes Away At 73

Perry Kurtz, known by many in Los Angeles for his work as a comedian, has sadly passed away at the age of 73. A gray Honda Civic hit the comic. It happened around 11:30 p.m., and emergency responders pronounced Kurtz dead at the scene.

According to LAPD, he was on his way over Ventura Boulevard going through one of its major roads when the aforementioned vehicle struck him from behind and drove away.

His long time friend Dante Rusciolelli expressed deep sadness to People, while referring to Perry as an important part of the comedy world with whom they had spent decades together. He told the outlet, "Perry was not only a client, he’s been my friend since 1987. He has been a staple in the Los Angeles comedy community for decades and will be missed." Rusciolelli similarly sent his condolences to family members.

Kurtz appeared on America’s Got Talent where he did a stand-up comedy rap during season eight. He rapped about judges Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howard Stern. He was also featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Late Show with James Corden.

He performed improv comedy with Robin Williams in San Francisco before relocating down South, and becoming a regular performer at Hollywood’s famed Comedy Store. To date, Kurtz remained active through social media platform like YouTube where he had nearly 2,000 subscribers.

Five days preceding his demise, he last uploaded a video on his channel which showed him performing I’ll Always Remember Us This Way at The Barrel Tavern in Sherman Oaks, CA. His channel featured recent uploads of music performances and several stand-up comedy shows.

The accident took place at about 11:30 p.m., and paramedics arrived only to pronounce Kurtz dead on arrival. The suspect had escaped before police officers got there but was later apprehended in his home early morning on August 16th by authorities who identified him as Nathon Jaimes who is 18 years old.

He was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death. Police found the abandoned vehicle involved in that crash close to where it occurred. Whether or not Jaimes has secured legal counsel is not clear.

An autopsy is being carried out by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office which will shed more light into what led to Perry Kurtz's death.

