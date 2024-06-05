Whoopi Goldberg Reunites With Her Sister Act Co-Stars on The View; See Here

"Oh, happy day! The stars of Sister Act 2 are reuniting!” shared the American actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who will reunite with her co-stars from the 1993 sequel on The View, airing Wednesday, June 5, on ABC.

Kathy Najimy, who played the role of sister Mary Patrick, and Wendy Makkena, who played the role of sister Mary Robert—who starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the first Sister Act film as well—are among the slums appearing in the special filmed at the end of May in New York City.

The reunion celebrates Sister Act 2s' 30th anniversary. The film, a follow-up to the beloved 1992 original, follows Goldberg's Deloris Van Cartier as she once again assumes her nun persona of Sister Mary Clarence to lead the high school choir at her alma mater in hopes of keeping the facility from closing.

Lauryn Hill is absent, and Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Sister Act 2’ Reunion on The View

Popular American rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill, who played standout student singer Rita Watson, is not in the preview for The View reunion episode. However, Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played Rita's disapproving mother, Florence Watson, does appear.

Ryan Toby (Ahmal) and Tanya Trotter (Tanya) will join the reunion. Both singers succeeded in the music industry after their roles in Sister Act 2, with Toby in the R&B trio City High and Trotter in the Grammy-nominated duo The War & Treaty.

More cast members from the film will join, and a surprise is that Music supervisor Marc Shaiman and composer Mervyn Warren will perform at least two iconic songs from the film: Joyful, Joyful and Oh Happy Day.

Whoopi Goldberg, 68, preps for Sister Act 3 as script wraps up

Whoopi Goldberg, 68, is gearing up for Sister Act 3, with the script finished. Disney announced the film's development in 2020, with Tyler Perry producing.

Details about the plot and casting of the newest instalment are scarce, but Najimy and Makkena may return based on their involvement in the reunion. On The View, Goldberg has welcomed various stars to join the project, including Keke Palmer, JoJo Siwa, Jenifer Lewis, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Jimmy Fallon, Daisy Ridley, and even Pope Francis.

"He mentioned he'd check his schedule," Goldberg said during a May 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show.

She also asked Ralph to return and publicly urged Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed Mother Superior in both Sister Act films, to return to the franchise.

"I want Maggie Smith to know I'm reserving the role of Mother Superior for her. I just can't imagine anyone else in that role," Goldberg expressed during a January 2023 appearance on Loose Women. "So, if you need me to come over and make it happen, we'll do whatever it takes. We don't want to do it without you, Maggie."

This isn't the first time The View has hosted a Sister Act reunion. In 2017, to mark the original film's 25th anniversary, Goldberg, Najimy, and Makkena reunited on the show along with co-stars Sherri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson, and Prudence Holmes.

They discussed the film's legacy and cherished memories before performing I Will Follow Him together. Music supervisor Shaiman played the piano instead of actress Rose Perenti (Sister Alma), who passed away in 1996.

