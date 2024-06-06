Whoopi Goldberg Reunites 'Sister Act 2' Cast For 30-Year Anniversary On 'The View'; Gets Emotional

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated the 30th anniversary of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit with a heartfelt reunion on The View. Goldberg and her former castmates reunited to revisit iconic scenes from the beloved film, creating a nostalgic and heartwarming experience for fans.

A star-studded reunion

The reunion included more than just the adult co-stars, such as Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena. Goldberg reunited many of the film's original child actors who played members of the choir. A standout moment occurred when Goldberg, as Sister Mary Clarence, led the choir in a soulful rendition of Oh Happy Day. Ryan Toby, who played young Ahmal, re-joined Goldberg to sing Oh Happy Day 30 years later.

The cast also performed the song Joyful, Joyful from the film. Although Lauryn Hill, who played the talented Rita Louise Watson, was unable to attend the reunion, Tanya Trotter from The War and Treaty took on the role admirably. Hill's performance in the original film represented a significant milestone in her career.

Emotional moments and reflections

Goldberg was visibly moved during the reunion, crying after the Joyful, Joyful performance. She explained why the Sister Act films have been so popular over the years.

"Everybody recognizes themselves in the characters," she stated, adding, “Worldwide, it doesn’t matter how old you are, you are the age of those kids when you see the movie. You’re the age of them and you remember your time.”

Goldberg also commented on people's mixed feelings about Catholic schools. “You remember how happy you were that you didn’t have to go to Catholic school. But then you remember how sorry you are that you didn’t get to go to Catholic school and you missed out on teachers like this. So I think people just feel themselves here,” she added.

Tributes and video segments

The reunion included video messages from cast members who couldn't attend in person. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who was only 13 when she starred in the sequel, shared some of her favorite memories.

"Working on the movie was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me," she stated, adding, “I was very young, a teenager in fact. I got to work with the queen, Whoopi Goldberg. She was the kindest, coolest person to me ever.”

Hewitt also remembered how much he enjoyed hearing Lauryn Hill sing every day. She said, “I got to hear Lauryn Hill sing every day, just right outside the trailer or right in front of my face. All of you are the best and I’m just sending lots and lots of love. I wish that I could be with you. If you guys need me in No. 3, just call me up!”

Future prospects for Sister Act 3

Goldberg has spoken openly about her excitement for Sister Act 3. The project has been in the works for quite some time, with Regina Hicks and Karin Gist joining in 2018 to write the sequel. In 2022, Goldberg expressed her hope that Keke Palmer and Lizzo would join the cast of the new film.

"I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun," Goldberg said. She also discussed collaborating with Tyler Perry on the sequel, stating that they are working hard to finalize the script shortly.

Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Monica Calhoun, Alex Martin, David Kater, Frank Odell Howard, Dionna Nichelle, Jermaine Montell, Tanya Trotter, DeeDee Magno Hall, Ashley Thompson, and Deondray Gossfield joined Goldberg and Toby for the reunion. Each member brought their own stories and memories from their time on set, making the reunion even more meaningful and emotional.

