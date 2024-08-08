Why Did Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Fail To Get ACM Awards Nomination? Explored

Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, was one of the year’s biggest music releases, topping charts like the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs, highlighting her talent and popularity. However, fans were surprised to see that the album was not nominated for Album of the Year at the American Music Awards (AMA).

Many were confused by this unexpected development. Let’s explore the reasons behind Beyoncé’s absence from the nominations and what it might mean for her future.

Beyonce’s Big Success with Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter has been one of the biggest music releases of 2024. It has reached the top of various charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs. The album includes hits like Texas Hold Em, which became a No. 1 song. With this track, Beyonce made history as the first black woman to top a country music chart. Her popularity is undeniable but sadly, that wasn’t enough for an ACM nomination this year.

Understanding the eligibility rules

One of the main reasons Cowboy Carter didn't receive a nomination for the 2024 ACM Awards is its release date. The album came out on March 29, 2024, which was too late for this year's awards. The eligibility period for nominations was from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Because Cowboy Carter was released after this period, it will be eligible for the 2025 ACM Awards instead.

The Academy of Country Music made this clear in a press release. It stated that the rules for the 2024 awards only allowed music released during a specific time frame to be considered. Basically, the album missed the cutoff and will be eligible for the 2025 awards. It will definitely be a strong contender due to its popularity and critical acclaim.

Beyonce’s unique musical journey

Beyoncé is known for her incredible ability to blend different music genres. Cowboy Carter is part of a trilogy that aims to rediscover America’s Black roots. The first album in this series, Renaissance, received high praise from many music publications, including Rolling Stone and NPR.

Her Cowboy Carter features various music styles, including blues, R&B, bluegrass, and more. The album has a unique sound of old instruments and natural music. Beyonce wanted to create something raw and organic. She once said, “I wanted to go back to real instruments, and I used very old ones.” This was the reason why she avoided overly polished sounds and made the music feel more connected to nature.

More about Beyonce’s album, Cowboy Carter

The album is part of a planned trilogy that celebrates Black culture and the contributions of Black musicians. The first album in this trilogy, Renaissance, was highly praised by many publications. In fact, it was named the highest-rated album of the year by outlets like Rolling Stone and NPR.

During an interview, Beyonce also mentioned that she wanted to move away from the digital age and focus on real sounds. She said, “I kept some songs raw and leaned into folk. All the sounds were so organic and human—everyday things like the wind, snaps, and even the sound of birds and chickens—the sounds of nature.” All in all, she desired to return to real instruments.

Upcoming ACM Awards

Although Beyonce’s absence from the nominations has surprised many, there are still other artists competing for the Awards. Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Kelsea Ballerini are all nominated for the Album of the Year Award. Among the nominees, Luke Combs leads with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

