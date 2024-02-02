Rachel Leviss Apologizes To Ariana Madix After Watching Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere; Says She's A Different Person Now

While discussing the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere on the latest episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, Rachel Leviss reflected on her decision to continue communicating with her ex Tom Sandoval after apologizing for their affair to Ariana Madix. She noted that she still owes Madix an apology for her behavior.

"It was hard to see because I'm in a different place than I was back then,” she explained of seeing the premiere. “It's a weird time warp when you're watching a show like this and living one reality in that moment and then, months later when the episodes air, you're living in another reality but you're also reliving those moments that they captured on camera. And so it's a nod to my younger self who was still in love and infatuated.”

Leviss said that the apology she made at the reunion, ahe had all the right intentions and was extremely sorry. “But there's another part of an apology, which is your actions afterward — they have to align with what you're saying. And by sending him letters and being in contact for a good amount of time, I still want to take this time now to apologize again because I am in a different place than I was back then, and I can see things a lot clearer now."

Leviss also said that she wants to take accountability for her actions, and that she got emotional watching the premiee and recognized that her behavior was so hurtful to Madix. She admitted that she has mixed emotions about her decision to not return for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

“I am watching this show and I'm really having to accept the fact that I'm not on it this season, and that was a decision that I really had a lot of weight in making,” she said. “I didn't take that lightly, and so it's almost like a part of me grieving what could have been in a different parallel timeline. But I do think of that I made the right decision by not going back.”

Later in the episode, Leviss fuether stated that she was just happy to not be part of the Bravo series, adding that she happy that she was able to find more peace in her life and her day to day is stable and as serene as it could be in this stage in her life.

Rachel Leviss said it was difficult to see her pal Scheana Shay on the show after their violent incident

Rachel Leviss revealed that it was difficult for her to watch her former pal Scheana Shay on the show after the pair had an alleged violent incident last March. "It is hard seeing Scheana and Ariana — you know, two people that I did call friends,” she explained.

She continued, “I think that I have a lot more resentment toward Scheana, so I think the thorn for me is just seeing Scheana's face. And, you know, I'm working through that. ... I don't want to always feel that way when I look at her, but I guess right now it's just not an enjoyable thing for me." Despite seeing her former friends on the small screen, Leviss plans to continue watching Vanderpump Rules. She shared that she was on the edge of her seat during the premiere.

She also shared that she's not bothered her former costars are still calling her Raquel throughout the premiere, saying, "It doesn't feel off to me at all." However, she did note that it's actually a little bit weirder to hear people who knew her as Raquel calling her Rachel after deciding to use her birth name in August.

