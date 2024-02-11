Rachel Leviss Feels 'Empowered' One Year After Tom Sandoval Scandal, Calls It 'Light at the End of the Tunnel'

Rachel Leviss made a rare appearance at New York Fashion Week, a year after the Tom Sandoval scandal. The actress, while in conversation with People Magazine, revealed, “It was a very difficult time for me.” The VanderPump Rules star was involved in an affair with Tom Sandoval while the actor was still married to Ariana Madix.

Rachel Leviss also revealed her whole process of healing. She said, "I felt like I wasn't going to get through it at some moments, and so I'm just so happy that I'm able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and finally reintegrate into the real world.” Levis further adds, “I'm proud of how far I've come. I've been working really hard on making sure I'm putting my mental health first and really putting myself first.”

On a podcast of her own, the actress revealed, “I feel like I've overcome a lot of difficulties this past year, and I finally get to start living life again, so it feels really good.”

Rachel Leviss’ NYFW Runway Debut

Rachel Leviss made her New York Fashion Week runway debut on Saturday. While the fans had mixed responses to the actress’ return to the industry, Levis felt “it was a job well done.” The viewers took to different social media platforms to share their thoughts. A group of people was happy to see her growth; the others disagreed. One of the fans wrote, “I hope the best for her! She’s young and beautiful, and she has so much life left ahead of her! Glad she’s healing and growing,” while another one wrote, “Love to see her happy & doing well.” Those who were not happy with the actress's comeback wrote, "Let's not forget she was with her best friend’s man for months. That’s who she is at her core.”

Who Is Rachel Leviss?

Rachel Leviss was born in California and started her career in modeling. She went on to collaborate with big brands and gain fame through it. The model then stepped into the industry by being a part of the reality TV show VanderPump Rules. The actress’ affairs with Tom Sandoval went viral, leading her to not be a part of the show in the renewed season.

