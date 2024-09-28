Why Did Chappell Roan Cancel Her Upcoming Festival Performances? Here's What We Know

Chappell Roan has recently dropped out from the All Things Go music festival in New York City and Maryland due to health issues. To fans of the Hot To Go singer, she explained why she would not be able to do her performances. She emphasized the need to prioritize certain things to ensure great performance in the future.

Roan took to her Instagram story to apologize to people who have been waiting to see her in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go. She wrote that she's "unable to perform," citing mental health problems. She added, "Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it. I feel pressure to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health."

The Good Luck, Babe! Hitmaker continued, "I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon." Meanwhile, the organizers of the festival showed their understanding regarding her decision by posting a screenshot of her story with a supportive message.

This year Roan has gained status in a short time, mainly after dropping her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and becoming the opening act for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World tour. Recently she has been in the limelight due to her political views, especially after one of her The Guardian interviews where she asked people to think critically before voting and refused to endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump publically.

Having received a backlash about her comments, she later took to her social media to clarify that she is not in any way endorsing Donald Trump. Roan also made it clear that while planning to cast her vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, she is not endorsing her.

She explained that casting a vote and issuing an endorsement are two different things altogether.

She stated in a TikTok video, "I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in."

The Pink Pony Club singer has also been diagnosed with severe depression which she believes was aggravated by the newfound fame. In one of her interviews, she said that a doctor saw her as a very depressed person troubled by brain fog, forgetfulness, and lack of focus and energy.

Despite the setbacks, Chappell Roan recently took home a significant victory at the MTV VMAs 2024 where she became the Best New Artist. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the queer community for supporting her in her journey of becoming "your favorite artist's favorite artist" and a viral pop sensation.

