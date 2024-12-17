Why Did Chappell Roan's Dad Break Down in Emotional Carpool Karaoke Christmas Special? Singer's Parents Reflect on Her Journey

Chappell Roan's parents are probably the biggest fans and greatest supporters. They appeared in an episode of the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker's Apple TV+ holiday special Carpool Karaoke, which aired on Sunday, December 15.

The 26-year-old singer spent time with her mom and dad, Dwight and Kara Amstutz, traveling throughout Roan's home state of Missouri along with host Zane Lowe. The family enjoyed a sing-along of her hit song Pink Pony Club, which made for an emotional moment as Roan's dad wiped away tears.

The lyrics of Chappell's song, which mention not to leave loved ones behind, really touched her father deeply. He was overwhelmed with emotion; he thought about how much love and pride he felt for his daughter, which he said his admiration could never change. He further shared a lesson Roan has taught him as a parent: to respect and embrace all people.

Dwight told Lowe, "What she has taught me as a father is respect for other people and all people, and that’s what I want people to understand. Everything that is about her is about loving everybody, and she has taught me that."

He added, "I hope that that’s something that she always knows, that we love her so much, and we could never not be proud of her."

Kara, Roan's mother, also felt the same emotions in response to the sing-along. She said that while listening to her daughter singing Pink Pony Club, she also wells up. She added that she feels great seeing audiences responding to the song, describing it as her favorite song to sing along to.

Advertisement

It's a semi-autobiographical piece of work about a girl leaving her small-town hometown with its religious background to enjoy her true identity in California. Roan has explained that the song was written because of a night at The Abbey, one of West Hollywood's most popular gay bars, where she witnessed a number of go-go dancers dancing.

Pink Pony Club belongs to Chappell Roan's album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in September 2023, which propelled her to fame, earning her six Grammy nominations.

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan Hits Back At Photographer Who Insulted Her at MTV VMAs 2024; Reaffirms Boundaries While Defending Herself