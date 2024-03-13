Why Did Eva Mendes Skip Walking Oscars 2024 Red Carpet With Ryan Gosling? Here’s What Sources Had To Say

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling rarely appear together on red carpets or at other Hollywood events. They first met on their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines set. Gosling was nominated for Barbie’s Best Supporting Actor and attended the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday with his mother, Donna, and sister, Mandi.

Eva Mendes supporter Ryan Gosling

“It truly seems they are surviving Hollywood as a couple because of the way they‘ve handled being famous. They try their best to stay out of the spotlight,” a source close to Gosling and Mendes tells PEOPLE. “Their girls hold the most significance in their lives. Everything else is secondary, according to the couple’s source. They share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. Eva is obviously happy and proud of Ryan. But she still views it as a job.” It appears to be a wholesome manner of life. The insider continues, “They’re great and really happy together. Love is abundant.”

After spending years in the spotlight, Mendes’s agent adds that the actress is “not into” anything that red carpets involve. “She’s moved past that part of her life for now, the glam and the red carpet and the photographers,” according to a source. She just doesn’t care about it. Although she knows it is a part of Ryan’s profession, she is not currently doing it. “She is happy being herself with her family.”

Mendes hilariously posted on Instagram after Sunday’s Oscars event, where Ryan Gosling gave a breathtaking performance of I’m Just Ken, saying that she needed him to come home so they could put their kids to bed. “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home; we need to put the kids to bed,” she wrote in a caption to a post showing herself in a pink blazer and a black cowboy hat. Additionally, Mendes supported Gosling before the performance started by sharing a short clip of herself outside his dressing room on Instagram with the song I’m Just Ken playing in the background. “Always by my man,” she captioned the photo.

Gosling brings Kenergy to the Oscars

Even though Robert Downey Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Oppenheimer for his role as Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling made a memorable onstage appearance with Emily Blunt, the costar of The Fall Guy, to joke about their Barbenheimer rivalry in addition to his I’m Just Ken performance on Oscar night. There were eight nominations for Barbie at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. In the end, Billie Eilish and Finneas’ song What Was I Made For? took home one Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for the film.

The last time Mendes and Gosling walked the red carpet together was in 2012, at their film The Place Beyond the Pines premiere. Last year, Mendes explained on Instagram why she doesn’t go to red-carpet events with Gosling. “Magic is Real,” she wrote after sharing a video of them from 2011’s The Place Beyond the Pines. “This small bit of enchantment was caught on camera, but the magic began far earlier,” she continued.

“Eva, I want to be honest with you, but I hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you with Ryan,” a fan wrote in a comment on the post. I may be conceited and perhaps idealistic, but I will never stop daydreaming about it!” In response, Mendes said, “You’re the best! What a cool comment; thank you. But we don’t do those things together. Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. Oh wait, for those who might catch me in a lie, we were only on the red carpet together once when we were promoting this film,” she said in a follow-up comment.

