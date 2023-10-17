What led to Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson's break up in 2020? DEETS Inside

Back in 2020, Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson parted ways after a ten-month relationship. In the initial phase, the couple had mostly kept things private. Later Joseph confirmed their relationship in January 2020 with a Snapchat story. Here's why they break up as per the report.

Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson broke up after 10 months; here's why

Back in August 2020, a source revealed to Cosmopolitan about their breakup, "They were very full on and happy to show it on social media, but it seems as though things have just run their course... The time apart has obviously been challenging. They’re both flying in their careers at the moment." They continued, "Millie has become a huge star overnight and Joseph’s rugby career is really on the rise, so perhaps it just wasn’t the time for them to have a romance, of course they’re both still very young, so no doubt there’s lots ahead for both of them."

Millie, the Stranger Things star, and Joseph, the son of England rugby star Jason Robinson, were affectionate on social media on quite a few occasions. However, keen-eyed fans noticed that later in August they unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling rumors of a breakup.

The relationship had started when they met during a holiday in the Maldives in November of the previous year. Millie, with her busy acting schedule, divided her time between the US and the UK. But her demanding schedule may have been the primary reason for their split.

They first crossed paths while vacationing in the Maldives in November of the previous year. Millie's schedule is quite packed, with her roles in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes spin-off, the initial sighting of Millie and Joseph together was during their family vacation in the Maldives in 2021 November. In a photo from that trip, they were seen sharing a meal with others. Fans have speculated that this might have been their first meeting, and from then on, love seemed to blossom between them.

Millie's relationship with Jacob Sartorius

Millie's previous public relationship was with Musical.ly star Jacob Sartorius, but the couple went their separate ways in July 2018. They later broke up after 7 months, with a public message on Instagram. Sartorius wrote in his story, “The decision w mills were completely mutual and we are both happy and remaining friends,” while Brown also posted at the time, “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remain friends.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis land in trouble when Tucker finds out she told Jack about his plans?