Why Did Taylor Lautner’s Wife Undergo Fertility Test? Podcast Host Reveals the Reason

Actor Taylor Lautner’s wife, whose name is also Taylor, isn't afraid to talk about serious stuff and that could be about anything. She revealed about undergoing a fertility test after the concerns that her previous podcast guest shared with her.

In the January 29 episode of The Squues podcast, which is hosted by her and the Twilight star, she revealed about getting positive results after the test. It was reportedly revealed that she decided to undergo a fertility test after OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Advocate Mary Alice Haney were featured in their podcast a few months back.

Taylor revealed Aliabadi’s concerns for her as she has been taking birth control for a decade and has never taken a break. The Host added, “And she was like, you could, like, not have any eggs right now.” Taylor then shared that she was “in the clear” and that she had “a lot of eggs.”

She expressed that knowing that, gave her relief as she was a little tensed because Aliabadi was worried. The host added that honestly, “by the grace of god, there's a lot.”

Taylor also candidly shared her own concerns over not being able to bear a child. She revealed that her belief about that thought emerged from the fact that she was a single child. The host mentioned putting that belief in her own mind as a kid and that growing with her as she grew older.

On the podcast, Taylor also expressed that according to her, multiple women experience fear of not being able to have kids because of the pressures that have been placed on them. The podcast host further stated that she thinks many women have those struggles with that, adding, “because it's always our fault if we can't get pregnant. Like, that's on it's on us."