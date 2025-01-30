Hostage: Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy’s Netflix Thriller Set for 2025 Release

Netflix is set to expand its growing catalog of UK political thrillers with Hostage, a gripping new limited series starring Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy. Originally titled The Choice—and previously In The Room—the five-part drama will follow the intense power struggles and dangerous conspiracies surrounding two world leaders. Scheduled for release in 2025, Hostage promises high-stakes political drama, betrayal, and intrigue as two of Europe’s most powerful women navigate a crisis that could change the course of history.

Hostage is written by Matt Charman, best known for Bridge of Spies and Netflix’s Treason, with direction from Isabelle Sieb (The Devil’s Hour) and Amy Neil (Hanna). The series is produced by Foz Allan (Riviera), with Jeff Russo composing the score and cinematographers Catherine Derry and Matt Gray handling visuals. Originally announced in March 2024, Hostage has undergone several title changes before settling on its final name.

The plot centers on Abigail Dalton, the newly elected British Prime Minister, who is struggling with a healthcare crisis, while Vivienne Toussaint, the first female French President, is determined to secure re-election by tightening France’s borders. A high-profile summit between the two leaders seems like a political necessity, but when Dalton’s husband is kidnapped and Toussaint is blackmailed, the women are thrust into a dangerous conspiracy. Forced into an uneasy alliance, they must uncover the truth before their political futures—and their lives—are destroyed.

Joining Jones (Vigil, Gentleman Jack) and Delpy (Before Sunrise, Meet the Barbarians) is a star-studded cast including Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Hiftu Quasem (The Witcher), Jim Sturgeon (The Witcher), Isobel Akuwudike (The Road Trip), Ashley Thomas, and Jehnny Beth. Jones took to Instagram to express her excitement about working alongside Delpy and the talented creative team, praising Charman’s script and Sieb’s direction.

With production wrapping in June 2024 after months of filming in the UK and La Palma in the Canary Islands, Hostage is now deep in post-production. Though Netflix has yet to announce a specific release date, the series was included in Netflix UK’s 2025 preview, confirming its arrival next year. As anticipation builds, Hostage is shaping up to be another compelling addition to Netflix’s lineup of political thrillers, blending power struggles, suspense, and high-stakes drama in what promises to be a must-watch series.

