Katy Perry Celebrates 4th Of July With Nod To 2010 Hit Firework And Upcoming Single Woman's World

On the 4th of July, as the United States celebrated Independence Day, Katy Perry celebrated in her signature style. The pop star was seen striking a Rosie the Rivater pose in a star-shaped American flag-themed swimsuit top, complemented by a red and white polka-dotted bandana tied over her hair, showcasing her toned bicep. In the caption of her Fourth of July post, she also promoted her upcoming single Woman's World, scheduled for release on July 11.

Celebrities flooded social media with photos and videos from their Independence Day celebrations in the United States this year, giving the holiday a star-studded feel. Among them was Katy Perry, who made a striking impression.

On Instagram, she wowed her fans with an eye-catching display of patriotic attire, captioned with the words "BB UR A FIREWORK," taken from her hit song Firework. The caption resonated deeply with millions of fans, perfectly capturing the spirit of empowerment and Independence Day.

The 39-year-old pop sensation hinted at the imminent release of her comeback single Woman’s World by posting the photo and adding, "And speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK. HAPPY 4TH”

She has not released a major single since her album Smile, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. The news comes after Perry announced earlier this year that she was leaving her role as an American Idol judge, where she had been alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie since the show's 2018 revival.

Katy Perry revealed Woman’s World lyric on 500-Foot Dress Train in Paris

Katy Perry’s new song Woman’s World is releasing on July 11, with the official video to premiere the following day.

Perry posted a teaser of the sexy song on TikTok and Instagram before the new single dropped, lip-syncing to the lyrics, "sexy, confident/so intelligent/she is heaven sent/so soft, so strong." She wore metal boots and a white mesh bikini, which are also seen in the artwork for the new single.

Perry first teased her summer hit to her fans on June 25. Then, she went one step further and wore the lines from the eagerly awaited song during Paris Couture Week.

The Teenage Dream singer was spotted arriving at The Ritz Paris on Tuesday, where she was seen getting out of a white limousine wearing a striking outfit that made headlines.

Perry wore a red one-shoulder Balenciaga dress that seemed like any other dress at first glance. But as she got up the hotel's stairs, she eventually revealed the enormous 200-yard train that followed her as she walked into the hotel.

Some powerful lyrics from Woman's World that have already been shared were printed on the train in a complementing white shade. "It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it," was written in bold letters.

Perry made an official announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February, that season 22 would mark her final season as a judge. The singer of Bon Appetit stated, "I love Idol so much. It has helped me feel a connection to the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

You can now pre-order and pre-save Woman's World!

