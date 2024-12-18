Why Does Billie Eilish Like Her Fans Singing The Greatest Track From Her Latest Album During Concerts? Artist Explains

There is nothing more surreal for artists than to see their fans enjoying their songs as they sing with them during their concerts. The same goes for Billie Eilish, but for her, one particular song that she likes her fans to sing during her shows holds a special place in her heart, which is The Greatest from her latest album titled Hit Me Hard And Soft.

While conversing with Apple Music, Eilish shared, “When I did the first show of my tour that I'm on right now, specifically, 'The Greatest' just has a lot of, it's just a special one to us.” The singer talked about performing the song and taking her in-ears out and just hearing the huge arena sing it.

The Grammy-winning artist shared that the attendees were singing her other songs as well, but something about hearing that track has a particular meaning and a memory for the songstress, along with the memory of creating it and what it gave in their creative spirit.

She added, “And just hearing that crowd sing it, it really made me like, have, you know, in front of me proof. I could see it with my eyes; I could hear it with my ears.” Eilish shared that it was something she held very close to her, adding, “And every time I get a chance to really see how what I do or whatever impacts people in real-time, that's the stuff.”

It seems that The Greatest song is not only enjoyed by her concert-going public but also by people on social media, as many utilize that song online on their posts. But it is also essential to note that along with the aforementioned track, Eilish’s other songs in her latest album also became instant fan favorites.

Songs including Birds of a Feather, Chihiro, Wildflower, L’Amour De Ma Vie, and Lunch went viral on social media platforms.

