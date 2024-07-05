Why Does July 4 Hold a Special Meaning For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's What His Memoir Revealed

Since Meghan Markle is American and both she and Prince Harry moved back to California quite a while ago, it is understandable that the two of them would celebrate the Fourth of July. However, there is more to the day than just the Independence Day of the USA for the couple.

As revealed in his tell-all memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex shared the romantic reason why the day was important to the couple. He mentioned that the couple had their second date on the Fourth of July eight years ago.

Why is July 4 important to Harry and Meghan?

In his memoir Spare, Harry spoke about the year 2016, when he first met actress Meghan Markle. After a stellar first date, the two had decided to meet up again the next day, which happened to be the Fourth of July. However, to honor the American Independence Day, Harry did something special for Meghan for their second date.

“She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow.,” Harry said in the book. He said that after she walked in, he handed her a pink box as a gift, and when Meghan Markle opened the box, she found a beautiful surprise inside. “Cupcakes. Red, white, and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honor of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but oh, well,” Harry added. Even though Harry lived in the UK back then and Meghan was in Canada shooting Suits, the duo decided to give their blossoming relationship a proper chance and that is how they are in the 8th year of their relationship, married, with two beautiful children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan moved to the USA in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fell in love pretty soon after their first dates and were married in 2018. The two were active members of the Royal Family till 2020 when they decided to step back from Royal duties. After that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California where they bought a house, where they currently live with their two children.

In an interview with Good Morning America in February of this year, Harry had said that he had thought about becoming a US citizen. “American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he had said. When asked how he was enjoying his life in California, Harry said that it was amazing. However, he also clarified that even though he does not know what he feels, he does not really feel American as of yet.

Back in 2021, during their famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry had also talked about the move to California. He talked about how he loved having open space to “go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close.” A friend of the couple Daniel Martin had previously told PEOPLE that even though Harry loves living in California, he still misses home sometimes.

